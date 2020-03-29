Cardi B wants Joe Exotic freed, says she could set up GoFundMe, slams Carole Baskin

Cardi B has come out in support of Tiger King star Joe Exotic and she is considering setting up a GoFundMe page for him.

After seeing the seven-episode Tiger King docuseries on Netflix, Cardi B took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday to announce that she thinks Joe Exotic’s rival, Carole Baskin, is a “slick b***h” who did him dirty.

The outspoken rapper also said that she wanted to set up a GoFundMe page and start a campaign to free Joe Exotic from prison.

The hit Netflix show, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, follows the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Baskin successfully brought a $1 million civil lawsuit against Joe Exotic in 2013.

Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (aka Joe Maldonado-Passage) was later accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill Baskin.

He was arrested in September 2018 and convicted of an attempted murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin, who is the founder of Big Cat Rescue.

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

Carol you think you slick bitch 😒😒😒😒 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

Many Tiger King fans have also been showing support for Joe Exotic

Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) is not the only one who has been showing support for Joe Exotic since the Tiger King docuseries premiered on Netflix. Many Tiger King fans have also been showing support for Joe Exotic on social media. So it was not surprising that Cardi B’s comments on Twitter and Instagram received tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

Fans also responded to Cardi B’s tweets with comments expressing support for Joe Exotic. Many agreed with Cardi B that Joe was treated unfairly and that he was unfairly targeted.

Many slammed Carole Baskin for her role in Joe Exotic’s arrest, trial, and imprisonment, and some repeated the unsubstantiated allegation that she murdered her husband and fed his body to her big cats.

The hashtag #FreeJoeExotic soon began trending on Twitter.

Literally just finished watching it’s crazy how they set him up — Kelvin Diaz (@Diazk_1) March 28, 2020

They did Joe SO DIRTY!!! — salwa jamil (@bebery93) March 28, 2020

carole baskin is THE biggest hypocrite and we all know she killed her husband 🤭 #FreeJoeExotic — Kinlee (@kinleenmc) March 22, 2020

However, some Twitter users, especially animal lovers, disagreed with Cardi B.

This is very sad to hear. The abuse of those animals he keeps is horrific. Please research what happens to the mothers of those cubs. They are bred over and over and developed horrific medical problems due to over breeding. And they don’t get care. They just let them die. — Marie (@StrangMarieS) March 28, 2020

Joe Exotic recently filed a lawsuit alleging false imprisonment

Monsters and Critics reported that Joe Exotic recently filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against his former business partner, Jeff Lowe, the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service, and the U.S. Department of the Interior, alleging that they conspired to falsely arrest and imprison him.

He claimed in the lawsuit that the federal agencies placed the “generic tiger” on the endangered species list to convict him. He also alleged discriminatory and selective justice, saying that he was the only big cat collector who was prosecuted for the alleged violations of wildlife laws.

Joe’s lawsuit is seeking $78,840,000 in damages for the loss of his personal property and an additional 15 million for the alleged false imprisonment, false arrest, perjury, and entrapment. He claimed the stress of the legal actions brought against him contributed to the death of his mother, Shirley

Joe Exotic also took to Facebook on March 19 to issue a “press statement” in which he asked for a presidential pardon.

A petition asking President Trump to free Joe Exotic has been launched

Cardi B is yet to launch the GoFundMe page she said she was contemplating. However, a petition has been launched on Change.org to get President Donald Trump to pardon Joe Exotic. As of writing, the petition has received 13,886 signatures out of a target of 15,000.