Janet Jackson shares photo of her doing the splits in a dance studio, potential hint that new music is on its way

It seems Janet Jackson might have something up her sleeve.

The music icon has kept a fairly low profile over the past year. However, she has taken to social media to share a new photo of herself that could hint that new music may be on its way in the near future.

Jackson recently made headlines after it was announced that her legendary 1989 Rhythm Nation 1814 album had been added to the National Recording Registry. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the album received the most votes in the public nominating process.

Janet Jackson’s latest Instagram upload caught her followers’ attention

Jackson took to Instagram on Saturday, April 10, and shared a snapshot of herself doing the splits. The impressive image not only showed off her flexibility but also how effortless she made everything look.

The What Have You Done for Me Lately hitmaker took the photo in the mirror while seemingly in a dance studio.

Jackson was pictured wearing an all-black outfit and heels of the same color. She tied her dark locks up in a bun and appeared to be makeup-free for the occasion. The 54-year-old continues to defy aging and prove that age is just a number.

Jackson kept her caption simple, writing “🍌 Split 😉”

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 268,000 likes and over 4,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.5 million followers.

The five-time Grammy Award winner appeared to be alone. However, her personal trainer, Tony, told a fan account on Instagram that he had recently traveled to London, UK, to train with the legend.

Is Janet Jackson still going to release Black Diamond?

In February 2020, Jackson announced she would be releasing a new studio album titled Black Diamond.

The entertainer was scheduled to go on a tour across North America that same year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was canceled.

Jackson has yet to release any music from the album and has left fans wondering whether the album will still go ahead as planned.

While she hasn’t revealed anything since the cancelation of the tour, Jackson’s latest Instagram post could be a hint that she is currently working on something new as she looked to be inside a dance/rehearsal studio. With the additional news of her trainer flying overseas to work with her, that certainly hints at something exciting being in the works.

Janet Jackson’s last single was released in 2018

It’s been a hot minute since Jackson released any new music, but we’re sure the upcoming material will be worth the wait.

Her most recent single in 2018, Made For Now, featured Latin star Daddy Yankee, proved to be a success.

On the US Hot 100 the song peaked at No. 88 while reaching the top spot on the US Dance Club Songs chart.

On YouTube, the official music video boasts more than 76 million views.