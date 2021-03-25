Janet Jackson’s iconic Rhythm Nation 1814 album added to National Recording Registry

Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation album added to National Recording Registry. Pic credit: ImagePressAgency/Imagecollect.com

Janet Jackson is a music icon whose music career is still going strong nearly four decades later.

According to The New York Times, The Library of Congress has entered 25 recordings into the National Recording Registry and Jackson’s legendary Rhythm Nation 1814 album is one of them.

The New York Times reported the registry was created in 2000 and inducts recordings that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” and are at least 10 years old.

The librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, named this year’s inductees from around 900 nominations by the public. With that being said, Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 received the most votes in the public nominating process.

Other recordings added to the library include Kermit the Frog’s “The Rainbow Connection,” Marlo Thomas & Friends’ “Free to Be… You and Me,” and Louis Armstrong’s 1938 rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

Rhythm Nation 1814’s legacy

Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 was her fourth studio album released in 1989.

The album became her second LP to peak at No. 1 on the US. Billboard 200 chart and achieved a record-breaking seven Top 5 singles — Miss You Much, Rhythm Nation 1814, Come Back To Me, Alright, Black Cat, Escapade, and Love Will Never Do (Without You).

In 1990, Rhythm Nation became the best-selling album of the year and is the only album to produce No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart in three separate calendar years, per Billboard.

The album title track won Best Music Video – Long Form at the Grammy Awards, and she became the first female artist to be nominated for Producer of the Year.

The explosive also era earned her the MTV Video Vanguard Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1990.

In 2019, Jackson embarked on a tour to celebrate Rhythm Nation 1814’s 30th anniversary.

What’s next for Janet Jackson?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jackson will be participating in her own two-part documentary for Lifetime and A&E.

The series will see Jackson, who is known for being private, tell her story as she has never done before. The documentary will include exclusive archival footage, never-before-seen home videos, and celebrity interviews.

Her father Joe Jackson’s death, the infamous 2004 Super Bowl half-time performance with Justin Timberlake, and becoming a mom to her son, Eissa Al Mana, will allegedly be discussed.

A release date has yet to be announced. However, it is scheduled to be released in early 2022.

In April, Jackson’s 2001 studio album, All For You, will turn 20-years-old. Check out the other 12 epic female albums Monsters and Critics listed that will be celebrating the same milestone in 2021.