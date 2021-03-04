Janet Jackson participating in her own two-part documentary for Lifetime and A&E

Janet Jackson has her own documentary coming out. Pic credit: ©imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Singing legend Janet Jackson will be participating in a two-part documentary about her life and career to be simulcast on Lifetime and A&E.

The 54-year-old singer is one of the most famous and successful stars in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning nearly five decades, the music icon still remains a hot topic to this day.

ET Canada is now reporting that fans of Janet Jackson will now get to see her talk about her life and experiences within the music industry on A&E and Lifetime next year in 2022.

That same year, the What Have You Done for Me Lately hitmaker will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut self-titled album.

The documentary currently has a working title, JANET, and will allow viewers to take a look inside the legend’s life. Jackson has always been known for being a private person and is letting fans in on a lot of what she’s kept secret.

JANET will feature exclusive archival footage

As reported by Billboard, JANET will see Jackson tell her story as she has never done before. The documentary will include exclusive archival footage, never-before-seen home videos, and celebrity interviews.

The four-hour special will be separated into two episodes and will showcase some of the hardest moments in her life, including the death of her father, Joe Jackson.

It will also include her infamous 2004 Super Bowl half-time performance with Justin Timberlake and becoming a mom to her son, Eissa Al Mana, in 2017.

A press release for the documentary states“Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, JANET lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.”

“The two-night, four-hour documentary event joins Janet as her family is going through another extremely difficult time, mourning the loss of her father Joseph, the pivotal figure in the Jackson dynasty.”

“The documentary details Janet’s return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. Speaking like never before, Janet also discusses everything including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life. And with her own romantic relationship having broken down, she starts to look back at her own life and reflect on her fight to the top.” Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

When will JANET air?

There is no official relate date for JANET yet. However, it is scheduled to be released in early 2022 on Lifetime and A&E, two of A+E Networks’ flagship channels.

Jackson and her older brother, Randy Jackson, have been very hands-on and are executive producers on the project.

“Ben Hirsh directed JANET, with Workerbee producing for Lifetime and A&E and Associated Entertainment Corporation co-producing. Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson are executive producers on the project, while Rick Murray is credited as the executive producer for Workerbee and Brie Miranda Bryant is serving as executive producer for A+E Networks,” Billboard reported.

In other news from the world of music, Dua Lipa has been celebrating the success of her album Future Nostalgia. Also, in the last week, Kelly Clarkson she's written a whopping 60 songs during her divorce process.