Dua Lipa ups her fashion game while celebrating Future Nostalgia topping the Spotify chart

Dua Lipa rises to the top of the Spotify album chart. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to celebrate Future Nostalgia topping the charts, and to show off her fashion prowess to her fans across the globe.

The British singer is undoubtedly one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now, and her latest upload proves exactly that.

Lipa treated her followers to three images within one post. In the first shot, the “Break My Heart” hitmaker stunned in a cropped button-up cardigan that was made out of fluffy material. The item of clothing featured a large spiderweb on both sides and dolphins all over.

Dua Lipa stunned fans with her ensemble

Lipa teamed the ensemble with light blue jeans and accessorized herself with a gold watch, rings, and small dangling earrings. The three-time BRIT Award winner styled her dark wavy locks down with a middle part and kept her nails short for the occasion.

Lipa posed outdoors in front of a bush and dreamy blue sky. She flashed a huge radiant smile while closing her eyes. The songstress placed one hand in her jean pocket and pushed her hair over to one side.

In the next slide, Lipa attached a print screen of the Spotify global album chart. Her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, has returned to the top and is currently being streamed more than Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s latest releases.

In the third and final frame, Lipa posted another pic of herself. She was captured raising both her arms while staring directly at the camera lens with a smirky expression.

Read More Song Exploder Volume 2: Dua Lipa explodes with Love Again

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 2.1 million likes and over 6,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 61.3 million followers.

Future Nostalgia has taken Lipa’s career to new heights

Future Nostalgia is Lipa’s second studio album. The record was highly-anticipated and dropped three years after her self-titled debut.

The album campaign has been a huge success and has helped Lipa become one of the UK’s biggest stars in recent years. According to Billboard, the record topped the UK album charts and peaked at No. 4 in the US.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

At the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Lipa took home both of the awards she was nominated for — Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for Electricity.

At the award shows 63rd annual ceremony, which is set to take place on March 15, she is nominated for five more awards. The LP’s lead single, Don’t Start Now, is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Solo Pop Performance, while Future Nostalgia could take home Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

Her collaboration with J. Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy, Un Dia (One Day) also earned the 25-year-old a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

In other news, have you ever thought about ranking Lily Allen’s albums from worst to best? Well, Monsters and Critics have done the hard work for you.