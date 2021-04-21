How much are Rolling Loud tickets?

Travis Scott will be among the headline acts for Rolling Loud 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rolling Loud Miami event appears ready to resume in 2021. The festival had initially been set for May but was rescheduled and will now bring three days of hip-hop music to fans outdoors this July.

Among the headlining acts will be hip-hop stars Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, and Travis Scott, but plenty of other artists are featured in the lineup. Currently, there are over 90 acts scheduled for the three-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tickets will be available for different admission packages to attend the festival. Here are the latest details on artists set to perform, festival dates, and how to get tickets.

Rolling Loud headlined by Travis Scott, Post Malone & A$AP Rocky

The three-day hip-hop music festival kicks off on Friday, July 23, with A$AP Rocky as the headliner. However, the lineup also features 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Playboy Carti, Rick Ross, Ski Mask the Slump God, and City Girls, among others.

Day 2 arrives with Travis Scott headlining on Saturday, July 24. Other acts in the lineup for the second day will include Young Thug, Kodak Black, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Don Tolliver, Polo G, Chief Keef, and Wale.

The third and final day for Rolling Loud will arrive on Sunday, July 25. Grammy winner Post Malone headlines the lineup, which also includes Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane, Fetty Wap, and T-Pain.

Check out more of the artists scheduled to perform via the official Rolling Loud Instagram post (below).

What are the ticket packages for Rolling Loud?

Rolling Loud tickets go on sale starting on Friday, April 23 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Customers can order through the Rolling Loud website here.

There are different packages available through the festival’s official website, including three-day general admission, a three-day VIP Experience, and the three-day VIP Munchies Experience.

Three-day general admission includes access to the festival and to all food vendors, drink options, art activations, sponsored activations, and more.

Three-day VIP Experience gives access to the festival grounds as well as to VIP areas. It also provides expedited entry into the festival, air-conditioned restrooms, dedicated private bar and vendors, private merchandise store, free Makeup touch-ups, live art installations, and more.

With the VIP Munchies Experience, festival-goers will get similar benefits to the VIP Experience but also 10 Meal Tickets to experience all of the available food options.

In addition, Rolling Loud website lists a Vintage Merch Box that customers can add to their ticket orders to receive five collectible merchandise items. These will be mystery items in the size the customer chooses, but are available in limited supply.

How much do Rolling Loud tickets cost?

As of this report, ticket prices had yet to be officially revealed. Rolling Loud indicated that there would be a limited batch of tickets available for the rescheduled event, starting on Friday, April 23 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

While ticket prices have yet to officially be announced, general admission passes cost $329 plus fees in late January 2020, per Newsweek. VIP packages in 2020 cost $749 plus fees, while the VIP Munchies Experience was $949 plus fees.

These prices may change when the limited-availability tickets for Rolling Loud 2021 go on sale on Friday.

In addition, Rolling Loud said they would honor any 2020 passes that customers still have as passes to attend the July 2021 event. For those who can’t make it, refunds will be available.

See the official Rolling Loud site here for more details on available ticket packages and information about the 2021 event.