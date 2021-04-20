Jack Harlow and Addison Rae aren’t dating, according to Addison Rae

Addison Rae seemingly put a rest to the Jack Harlow dating rumors that popped up. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Despite being seen together at a major event over the past weekend, Jack Harlow and Addison Rae aren’t dating.

The hip-hop star and viral internet sensation were sighted at the Triller Fight Club event, which caused speculation.

However, the singer recently went on record to clear the air about the rumors after they caused plenty of fans to speculate the two were dating.

It also brought about an upset ex-boyfriend, who felt he’d been recently deceived. Rae’s simple social media post may have calmed things down later on, though.

Addison Rae seemingly ends Jack Harlow dating rumors

On Monday, Addison Rae took to Twitter to post two very simple words for fans, followers, and anyone buying into or spreading rumors she is dating Jack Harlow.

“I’m single,” the 20-year-old Obsessed singer tweeted, to officially confirm her relationship status.

Most likely that means she and Harlow were attending the boxing event together this weekend as friends, but there was certainly an uproar based on images of them and discussions posted online.

Addison Rae and Jack Harlow, age 23, were spotted together at the Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta, Georgia, this past Saturday. The event featured internet star Jake Paul winning his third match since deciding to start boxing professionally.

Harlow, known for his hit songs What’s Poppin and Tyler Herro, didn’t address the rumors or his time spent with Addison Rae. However, the hip-hop star tweeted a collection of images showing that he met up with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg.

Snoop was on hand as part of hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore, which also features Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort.

Harlow called the meeting in which Snoop praised him, “One of the greatest moments of my career.”

“Jack mothafuckin Harlow….you a bad mothafucka”



One of the greatest moments of my career pic.twitter.com/3u4NqLSLjg — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 19, 2021

Rae’s ex was upset when dating rumors hit

While Addison Rae confirmed her status as single on Monday afternoon, her ex-boyfriend tweeted quite a bit in the early morning hours after the Jack Harlow dating rumors hit. He didn’t seem pleased with what he had seen online either.

“I’m about to explode man,” Rae’s ex, fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, tweeted.

“f*****g me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/somenone else… that f****n hurts,” the 21-year-old Hall also tweeted.

Bryce Hall was linked to Addison Rae back in 2019, but there was no confirmation they were dating until last year. Both Rae and Hall made various social posts in October 2020, in which they confirmed they were together. A YouTube video they did together in November 2020 also confirmed their relationship.

According to People’s report, the couple broke up just last month. Hall’s tweets certainly had him suspicious about how things were going, though.

However, based on Rae’s recent tweet, she’s free to date at the moment, which may give Bryce Hall some peace of mind about his suspicions. It may also mean Jack Harlow needs to step things up if he thought he and Addison Rae were dating.