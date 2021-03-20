TikToker Addison Rae will be making her Netflix debut in He’s All That

Starring as romantic leads in He’s All That are Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan Pic credit: Netflix

The nineties classic He’s All That is an unforgettable flick! This teen romantic-comedy starred the iconic actors Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook and was thought to be inspired by George Cukor’s My Fair Lady. Over 22 years later, Netflix has acquired the rights to a genderswapped reboot of the movie.

It was recently announced by Netflix that the upcoming reboot will “join their growing slate of live-action family films featuring kids and teens.” This new initiative has brought recent movies like Yes Day, Finding Ohana and Tall Girl to living room screens as family-friendly entertainment.

He’s All That will fit in perfectly as it will spark nostalgia for older viewers while also featuring timeless storylines and contemporary actors for younger audiences.

What’s the movie about?

He’s All That comes from Mean Girls director Mark Waters and, writer of She’s All That, R. Lee Fleming Jr.

Seems like a pretty epic duo, right?

Netflix writes, “the film will reimagine the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story will follow an influencer who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser into prom king.”

Promotional still from He’s All That. Pic credit: Netflix

Who’s involved?

Starring as romantic leads in He’s All That is TikTok artist Addison Rae and Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan.

Rae is a 20-year-old content creator who began posting on TikTok in 2019. Since then, she has become one of the most popular influences across social media. Last year, Forbes listed her as the “highest-earning TikTok personality.”

She has recently made the shift from TikTok star to musician with her latest single Obsessed. On Instagram, where Rae has 36.7 million followers, top Billboard singer Halsey called the song “a serve.”

Alongside Rae is Tanner Buchanan who made his Netflix debut in Fuller House as Chad Brad Bradley before starring in Cobra Kai in the main role of Robby Keene. The actor has also starred in the teen series Girl Meets World and The Fosters.

On his Instagram, Buchanan has 1.7 million followers and describes himself as “possibly a psychopath.”

Returning to the screen in He’s All That is Rachael Leigh Cook from the original cast of She’s All That. Cook recently produced and starred in Netflix’s romantic-comedy Love, Guaranteed.

Also cast is Madison Pettis (The Game Plan), Peyton Meyer (Girl Meets World), Myra Molloy (Thailand’s Got Talent) and Matthew Lillard (She’s All That).

He’s All That is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year.