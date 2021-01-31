Finding ‘Ohana is a family-friendly movie that just dropped on Netflix

Finding ‘Ohana just dropped on Netflix. Pic credit: Netflix

A new family movie has hit Netflix! Finding ‘Ohana has been wowing viewers around the world since its big premiere on January 29.

Described to be “a touching version of The Goonies,” Finding ‘Ohana follows two siblings who embark on a life-changing trip to Hawaii. The 13-year-old actor Kea Peahu makes her movie debut in this adventurous flick playing Pili, the geocaching and popular culture obsessed pre-teen.

The Netflix description of the movie reads:

On O’ahu for the summer, two siblings from Brooklyn connect with their Hawaiian heritage — and their family — on a daring quest for long-lost treasure. Finding ‘Ohana / Netflix

The cast and crew of Finding ‘Ohana

Playing Pili’s older brother Ioane is Alex Aiono, a popular YouTuber and musician. Before Finding ‘Ohana, he was in the television series Guidance and Royal Crush.

Starring in Finding ‘Ohana as the two children’s mother is Kelly Hu. She is well-known for playing the major supervillain and assassin China White in DC’s Arrow live-action series.

Additionally featured in the movie: Internet personality Ryan Higa, Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live, Grown-ish), and Owen Vaccaro (Daddy’s Home).

Finding ‘Ohana marks the full-length directorial debut for the Asian-American director, producer, and writer Jude Weng. She has previously directed episodes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Fresh Off the Boat, and she co-produced the all-star comedy Buddy Games.

Marvel colorist Christina Strain wrote the Finding ‘Ohana screenplay, she has worked as a writer and story editor for The Magicians. Later, her writing work can also be seen in the upcoming Shadow and Bone adaptation.

Finding ‘Ohana is now on Netflix! Your kids will love it… but so will anyone who was a kid in the '80s — it's jam-packed with homages to movies like E.T., WarGames, and Indiana Jones!



Plus, Goonies alum Ke Huy Quan co-stars and reprises one of his most iconic catchphrases pic.twitter.com/iZL7jYXpQ8 — Netflix (@netflix) January 29, 2021

What are critics saying?

Finding ‘Ohana is receiving generally positive reviews from critics. The movie is currently sitting at an 83% critic score with a slightly lower audience rating.

Top critic and reviewer for Arizona Central Lauren Saria noted the familiar and unoriginal plot-lines in the movie but was overall impressed.

She shared, “What her journey lacks in originality, it more than makes up for by being an unexpectedly authentic window into the modern Hawaiian experience.”

Saria and other critics have aired their appreciation for Finding ‘Ohana’s close embrace with the Hawaiian culture. The movie incorporates native slang and tasty-looking cuisine, as well as beautiful island views.

Just a few days old, the movie has certainly made its way to the “must-watch” category of Netflix. It is currently rated #6 in Netflix’s Top 10 in the US list of trending movies and television shows.

Finding ‘Ohana is available for streaming on Netflix.