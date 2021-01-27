Shadow and Bone Netflix release date and images revealed

Shadow and Bone is coming to Netflix. Pic credit: Netflix

The adaptation of the Leigh Bardugo Shadow and Bone trilogy is on its way to Netflix.

Netflix announced today that the new series will hit sooner than anyone expected, as it will premiere on the streaming giant in just three months.

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming Netflix fantasy series.

Shadow and Bone release date

Shadow and Bone hits Netflix on April 23, 2021.

The series was supposed to hit the streaming service in the holiday 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the filming and that pushed it back. The good news is that it isn’t going to be that much longer.

Not only that, but Netflix has released a bunch of new photos from the series.

Archie Renaux and Jessie Mei Li in Shadow and Bone. Pic credit: Netflix

Archie Renaux in Shadow and Bone. Pic credit: Netflix

Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman in Shadow and Bone. Pic credit: Netflix

Amita Suman in Shadow and Bone. Pic credit: Netflix

What is Shadow and Bone about?

Shadow and Bone was based on the three novel trilogy by Leigh Bardugo.

Here is the Netflix synopsis of the series:

In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.

The novels Shadow and Bone were narrated by Alina Starkov, a teenage orphan growing up in Ravka (inspired by Russia), whose life changes when she develops powers she never knew she had to save her best friend.

Shadow and Bone was the first book in the series, released in 2012. In an interview about the book, Bardugo said that she didn’t want to use darkness as something literal, but as an actual place where monsters were lurking and things were terribly horrible.

The second book, Siege and Storm, hit in 2013 and the final issue came in 2014 with Ruin and Rising.

There was also standalone story collections set in the world of the Grishaverse in Six of Crows (2015) and Crooked Kingdom (2016).

