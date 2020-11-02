Travis Scott deleted his Instagram account after getting trolled over his Batman costume for Halloween

Rapper Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account, and fans are speculating about why he did it.

Some fans suggested that Scott deleted his account as part of his preparation to release a new album.

But others said he deleted it because he was upset that people trolled him over a photo he uploaded to his account on Saturday.

Scott uploaded a photo showing him dressed up for Halloween as Batman

On Saturday, Travis Scott uploaded a photo showing him dressed up as Batman for Halloween, and some social media users poked fun at his costume.

The photo showed Scott dressed in a Batman suit with a brown cape while standing beside his chocolate-brown version of the Batmobile.

People mocked Travis Scott’s Batman suit on Twitter

According to CNN, many Instagram users responded to Scott’s post with mocking comments, and Scott had deleted his account by Sunday morning.

“Travis Scott tryna look like Batman this Halloween, but he built more like the Flea,” one Twitter user mocked.

Some trolled him, saying that he looked like Roachman instead of Batman.

#TravisScott really brought it with his #RoachMan costume this Halloween is this a Marvel Superhero or DC! This ain’t Batman! Rolling on the floor laughing Skull,” another Twitter user wrote.

But some Twitter users tried to defend him.

“It’s okay Travis Scott, I thought your batman costume was cool,” a fan tweeted.

Why did Travis Scott delete his Instagram account?

After Scott deleted his Instagram account, people inquired why he deactivated his account on social media.

While some suggested he was preparing to launch a new album, others said that he might have been upset by the mocking comments he got after uploading his Batman costume photo.

The Astroworld rapper’s fans claimed some of the comments were nasty and racist and that the rapper was upset about them.

“Travis Scott deleted his Instagram after fans clowned his Batman costume,” the No Jumper podcast tweeted.

“Y’all really bullied Travis Scott off Instagram huh?” another Twitter user wrote.

McDonald’s launched Travis Scott Cactus Jack meal in September

The latest incident comes after McDonald’s launched the Travis Scott Cactus Jack meal in September.

The rapper also released his single, The Plan, in August. The song is the theme song of the soundtrack for the film Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan.

Scott also announced that he was collaborating with Kid Cudi to release a new album. The two previously collaborated to release the single, The Scotts, in April 2020.

The rapper also released Franchise (Remix), featuring Young Thug and MIA in September.