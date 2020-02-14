Robert Pattinson’s Batman costume has a total Arkham Knight feel and we’re here for it

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

Director Matt Reeves just gave fans their first tantalizing glimpse of Robert Pattinson’s costume for the upcoming The Batman.

The first-look teaser trailer, a “camera test” clip (see below) shot by cinematographer Greig Fraser, was posted last night on Reeves’ Vimeo channel.

It shows Robert Pattinson’s Batman stepping out from the shadows into a dark, red-lit frame, to the accompaniment of an eerie score by composer Michael Giacchino.

A close up of the chest reveals a metallic bat symbol set in a sturdy-looking chest plate. The camera then pans upward to focus on an armored shoulder piece and finally the cowl.

There was excited chatter on Twitter last night

Many fans commented that Pattinson’s Batman costume has an authentic Arkham Knight feel to it.

This referenced Rocksteady Studios’ 2015 video game Batman: Arkham Knight and the preceding 2013 video game Batman: Arkham Origins.

Most fans agreed that Pattinson’s Batsuit looked like the armored Batsuit from Batman: Arkham Origins and Arkham Knight. The high-tech armored versions of Batman’s suit from the video games are fan favorites.

Twitter fans seemed happy that Reeves seemed to be taking inspiration from the video games.

BATMAN! The score is amazing! Powerful, eerie, foreboding with sense of justice The costume looks sick! Almost a hybrid between Batman Arkham Knight and Batman Noel #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/mm56BJ03Pn — Zayyan Farooqi (@ZayyanFarooqi) February 13, 2020

I’m really digging how Pattison’s Batman looks so far. The armour chest piece looks like the Arkham Knight version but with some symbolism about guns/killing. The cowl looks almost scrapped together but in a very cool way. But here’s the big question. WILL HE WEAR TRUNKS? pic.twitter.com/nibMUfVUAH — HexenBex (@SpiderBecks) February 14, 2020

Don’t know what to be most excited about, the Arkham Knight style costume or the FIRE score. The Batman is about to be a masterpiece https://t.co/uzQTQljCWE — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) February 13, 2020

Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit for THE BATMAN looks good! It’s clearly inspired by the Arkham Knight version while putting in its own twist with the popped collar. pic.twitter.com/GhzfVYFQBr — Walt (@UberKryptonian) February 14, 2020

But as expected, some fans were not happy with what they saw and described Pattinson’s Batman as a “scrawny” downgrade compared with Ben Affleck’s Batman that we last saw in 2017’s Justice League.

What a downgrade. This is Batman. What you got there is a bigger budget cosplay. pic.twitter.com/TCqfz2Dfia — your pal, friendpatine (@PixieRings) February 13, 2020

Others vehemently rejected the suggestion that Pattinson’s Batman was a “downgrade” compared with Ben Affleck’s.

Are people really trying to shit on the new Pattinsons Batman? Calling him a downgrade compared to afflecks Batman…Im sorry I have to laugh at that.We havent seen the movie yet people, and this Batman is gonna be more of a detective than boring overdone *punch kick brood man* — Ben-of-darklight (@ReyOfDarkLight) February 14, 2020

When will The Batman premiere?

Robert Pattinson is set to debut as the caped crusader in The Batman — a reboot of the Batman movie franchise — on June 25, 2021.

What to expect of The Batman

During an interview in August 2018, Reeves told Slashfilm that The Batman would not be an origin story.

“We’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that,” he said. “We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Fans took this as good news because many felt that they’ve seen enough Batman origin stories.

The Batman Cast

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Other main cast members are Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Gotham police commissioner James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

The Batman premieres on June 25, 2021.