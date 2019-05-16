Robert Pattinson cast as Batman: Twilight actor to star in The Batman for Warner Bros, Matt Reeves

Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to star as Batman. The surprise news just hit the internet and the debates have begun.

The Batman will hit theaters in June 2021 and the film looks like it finally has its star. Pattinson is best known for his role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight series but has done well in independent films since then.

This officially marks the end of the tenure for Ben Affleck as Batman, even though he had previously stated he was giving up the character. Affleck had the role in Batman v Superman, Justice League, and Suicide Squad.

Before Affleck became Batman, Christian Bale had played the role in three Christopher Nolan films. Prior to Bale, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Michael Keaten, and Adam West portrayed the character.

Robert Pattinson cast as Batman: Bad choice by Matt Reeves?

There are a lot of people posting on social media to make fun of Matt Reeves’ choice to star in The Batman.

Sure, there is a lot of baggage that Pattison carries around with him from the five Twilight films. But don’t look past the weak writing from the books and the scripts when it comes to the character of Edward Cullen.

Also, don’t look past the growth that Pattinson has made since his time in that series. He has worked with some very notable directors, possibly making him a much better actor that is ready for a big role like this one.

Besides, the character of Batman is supposed to be emotionally stunted and brooding. Doesn’t that also sound like something that Pattinson has done well in previous films?

The work that Christian Bale did in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and Batman Rises set the bar pretty high for the character of Bruce Wayne. As long as Pattinson doesn’t try to duplicate the way Bale played the part, he should do fine.

The immediate negative responses to Pattinson also seem very familiar to when the news came out about Heath Ledger starring as The Joker in The Dark Knight.

Quite a few comic books fans were frustrated that he got the part. Then, Ledger turned in one of the best performances of a villain that has ever been seen on film.

The Batman will hit theaters on June 25, 2021, giving the writers, production team, Matt Reeves, and Robert Pattinson plenty of time to get it right.