Paul Dano as Riddler: Who is The Batman 2021 movie’s cast member?

The upcoming Batman 2021 movie has its main star, along with a Catwoman, and now, another major villain. On Thursday, fans learned the movie will also star actor Paul Dano, as the Riddler. The news was exciting for many individuals familiar with Dano’s resume and work. However, there are others who may not be quite up to speed on his career.

So who is Paul Dano the actor in The Batman movie? Here’s the latest on the film’s developments and Dano’s career.

The Batman cast adds Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz

Just days ago, it was revealed that actress Zoe Kravitz had joined The Batman cast. She’ll take on the role of the iconic villain and sometimes hero, Catwoman. The role was played in previous Batman movies by Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway. Kravitz, the daughter of musician Lenny, got her breakthrough as a villain in X-Men: First Class as Angel Salvadore.

Hollywood Reporter stated that Paul Dano joined the cast as well. He’ll take on another of the iconic villain roles, playing Riddler for the 2021 film. The news of him joining the cast comes after reports that talks with actor Jonah Hill didn’t work out.

'The Batman' casts Paul Dano as The Riddler https://t.co/eFJXRQ30yr pic.twitter.com/yqggHK7jZT — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 17, 2019

Joker was first introduced in the 1948 Detective Comics issue No. 148. He also popped up on the older live-action television series as part of the rogue gallery of Batman villains.

Two actors played Riddler for that 1960s series with Frank Gorshin and John Astin each taking on the role. In the more modern TV series “Gotham” on CW, Cory Michael Smith was Riddler.

While the Riddler didn’t appear in Christopher Nolan’s Batman films or the newer ones with Ben Affleck, he was in one of the 1990s Batman movies. Actor Jim Carrey took on that role in Batman Forever which also had Tommy Lee Jones as Two Face.

Paul Dano’s previous movies, TV roles

So who is Paul Dano exactly? He was born in New York City in 1984 and is currently 35 years old. He’s not only an actor, but also a director, screenwriter, musician, and director.

Dano was involved in Broadway since age 12 but got his first film role in 2000 with The Newcomers. He’d go on to be a part of the cast of the Oscar-nominated movie Little Miss Sunshine in 2006. Dano played the character Dwayne Hoover, which reportedly had him take a two-day vow of silence in preparation for the role.

After that hit, he was part of the cast of another Oscar-nominated film with There Will Be Blood. Dano played Paul and Eli Sunday in the film. He received a BAFTA nomination for his work.

In 2013 he was in the movies 12 Years a Slave and Prisoners. He’d get his first Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson in the 2015 film Love & Mercy.

He appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” several years ago to discuss the movie. Dano and Fallon performed a song from the film with The Roots backing them up.

In 2018, Dano also directed his first major film, Wildlife, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan. Based on his resume, he’s been in plenty of award-nominated projects and has clearly shown a range of his abilities.

Dano has been with actress Zoe Kazan since 2007 and they have one child together. They co-wrote Wildlife together. Their daughter Alma Day was born last August.

Now, Paul Dano moves on to the major role of Riddler, playing opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman. Pattinson will replace former Caped Crusader Ben Affleck in the role, with Geoffrey Wright reportedly taking on the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon.

The Batman is currently slated for a June 25, 2021 release date.