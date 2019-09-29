Aristocats vs Lizzo: Watch the fan made mashup of Truth Hurts set to the Disney animated film

On Friday, a fan of the singer Lizzo shared a video. A scene from Disney’s animated musical comedy The Aristocats (1970) played to Lizzo’s hit song Truth Hurts.

The scene from The Aristocats is the one where the cats Berlioz (Dean Clark) and Marie (Liz English) sing Scales & Arpeggios.

But in the remix created by Lizzbian Brendan Carey (“Lizzbians” is what Lizzo calls her fans), the adorable cats appear to sing Lizzo’s Truth Hurts.

Truth Hurts is Lizzo’s 2017 single included in the deluxe version of her third studio album Cuz I Love You (2019). The song became a viral sleeper hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019, two years after its initial release.

Brendan Carey’s hilarious video immediately went viral after he posted it on Instagram, and even Lizzo reposted it on her Instagram.

Carey’s video of the cats singing Truth Hurts goes viral while Lizzo is on the second leg of her Cuz I Love You Too Tour. The second leg of her tour kicked off on July 18 at Edgefield in Troutdale, Ore., followed by another event on September 7 at The Filmore in New Orleans, La.

The tour wraps up in San Francisco on October 27 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

The Minnesota songwriter, singer, rapper, and flutist, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, released her third studio album Cuz I Love You on Friday, April 19.

She announced the release on Instagram with a post that included a photo in which she posed in the nude.

The album quickly hit no. 1 on the US iTunes chart after it was released. It debuted at No. 6 and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, three months after release.

The album included popular singles, such as Juice and Tempo. Truth Hurts, which featured on the deluxe version of the album, became Lizzo’s first No.1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

The media have praised Lizzo since she released Cuz I Love You. She featured on major media outlets, including The New York Times, TIME, Playboy, Essence, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, and GQ.

Monsters and Critics reported in July that Lizzo and her band came to NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert for their live video series. She acquitted herself excellently on the show with an impressive rendition of the title track of Cuz I Love You. She also sang Truth Hurts.