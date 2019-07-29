Watch Lizzo’s Tiny Desk Concert on NPR

Shortly after the release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You in April, Lizzo and her band came to NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert for the latest episode of the live concert video series.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, performs typically on stage with back-up dancers and a backing track. NPR Music’s live concert gave her a chance to show what she can do outside the stage setup.

And as her fans expected, she acquitted herself excellently with a stunning rendition of Cuz I Love You, the title track of her third studio album. The single debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart after its release in April.

After singing Cuz I Love You, Lizzo performed her viral sleeper hit Truth Hurts. Initially released in 2017, it is also one of the singles from her new album. Truth Hurts reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

“This desk is so damn small, my thigh barely fit underneath,” Lizzo joked before moving on to her last number, a soulful rendition of Juice that got the crowd singing along.

Watch the video below:

Lizzo performed the vocals and played the flute with Devin John on the keyboard, Dana Hawkins on the drums, Vernon Prout on the bass, and Walter Williams on the guitar.

The latest performance by Lizzo, who has become one of the most talked-about artists, comes after she and Missy Elliot released a video for their song Tempo.

She also appeared in the trailer for the film Hustlers, with Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Constance Wu.

NPR Music launched its live concert video series Tiny Desk Concerts in 2008. All Songs Considered’s Bob Boilen hosts established stars and indies who give intimate performances in a bar-style setting with superior acoustics.