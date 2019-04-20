Lizzo releases new album, pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle on Jimmy Kimmel show

Minnesota songwriter, singer, rapper and flutist Lizzo (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson) released her highly anticipated album Cuz I Lov You on Friday, April 19.

She announced the release with an Instagram post which included a photo of herself in the nude:

“3 years have been leading up to this moment right hear… cuz I love… album out. Now,” she wrote.

The album quickly hit no. 1 on the US iTunes chart after it was released.

Cuz I Love You’s 11 tracks include the singles Juice and Tempo. The tracks are listed below:

1. Cuz I Love you

2. Like A Girl

3. Juice

4. Soulmate

5. Jerome

6. Crybaby

7. Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)

8. Exactly How I Feel (feat. Gucci Mane)

9. Better In Color

10. Heaven Help Me

11. Lingerie

She appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and performed Juice. Her performance was a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, the rapper, songwriter and activist from Los Angeles, California, who was recently shot and killed outside his store, Marathon Clothing in South L.A.

Lizzo performed on the show while sipping juice and having her hair weaved.

Lizzo and her dancers were dressed in tops from from Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing.

After Lizzo released her album, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions:

Someone Great is a mood and that mood is @lizzo pic.twitter.com/THIHRg5JLh — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 19, 2019

🎶Look up in the mirror like, damn, she the one!🎶 Happy Lizzo day y’all pic.twitter.com/m16FpHbFSH — 🌻 Shelby 🌻 (@shelbobergen) April 19, 2019

Wow @lizzo just turned Good Friday into Great Friday with her new album #CuzILoveYou pic.twitter.com/Gsip0QL7Dg — blonde satan (@kim_possible_15) April 19, 2019

When @lizzo said “look up in the mirror like, ‘damn she the one’” pic.twitter.com/A8cgdCGlIJ — Alice Wilder (@Alice_Wilder) April 20, 2019

IF YOU’RE NOT OBSESSED WITH LIZZO YOU’RE NOT PAYING ATTENTION — erin mallory long (@erinmallorylong) April 20, 2019

*listens to 5 seconds of any lizzo song* i don't know how this lingerie just spontaneously appeared on my body but i am so grateful for it — siena (@notametaphor) April 19, 2019

some personal news: due to the influence of the Lizzo album I have decided to stan myself — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) April 20, 2019

The top four trending artists on US iTunes are currently all female. • Lizzo

• Beyoncé

• Taylor Swift

• Madonna pic.twitter.com/Dq2UByLv5P — Pop Alarms 🚨 (@PopAlarms) April 20, 2019

new lizzo: good. but here's the thing, old lizzo? also? so good. this is art pic.twitter.com/ha8D24X4LI — skrrrrrelp (@serenityfails) April 20, 2019

i want lizzo’s entire ass gripping my face and throat to be the last thing i ever see — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) April 19, 2019

therapy has been absolutely invaluable in my life but i gotta say this lizzo album is proving more effective than anything a therapist has told me — pilot! (@pilotviruet) April 19, 2019

Listen to your Auntie @lizzo: "If I'm shiny, everybody gonna shine." She knows what's what. — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) April 20, 2019

Lizzo's New Album "Cuz I Love You" Is All About Female Empowerment. Listen Now: https://t.co/kLnwtZP8wS pic.twitter.com/XJuycCjDfp — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 20, 2019

Truth Hurts by Lizzo is the bad bitch anthem that reminds me why I don’t need a boy. — chlo ✰ (@EdgertonChloe) April 20, 2019

Today I choose joy. Today I choose @lizzo. — Seyward Darby (@seywarddarby) April 19, 2019

Listening to the new Lizzo album in the sun on my way to work is the best decision I've made in a while pic.twitter.com/pC7lyP68ul — Professor Leighton (@leightonisqueer) April 20, 2019

how listening to #CUZILOVEYOU has got me feelin, a moodboard: pic.twitter.com/kcYW0K0J8r — liv (@jimmydarlin) April 19, 2019

Listens to @lizzo's "Soulmate" once; immediately throws a wedding for me to marry myself. Invites the world. Charges admission. pic.twitter.com/lGPFihEziy — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) April 19, 2019

my mom and i are listening to lizzo in the car pic.twitter.com/NhXEB5Txvl — andrea (@vox1ux) April 20, 2019

Broke up with your SO, listen to @lizzo. Dancing in your room naked, listen to @lizzo. Made some bomb mac n’ cheese, listen to @lizzo. Working out, listen to @lizzo. Basically what I’m saying is you have no excuse not to listen to @lizzo. #CUZILOVEYOU — Aleesa (@a_kuzee) April 19, 2019

new Lizzo album is good for: work, showers, getting ready, working out, church, depression, doing chores, walking your dog, walking other people's dogs, walking, driving, sexytime, sitting, standing, those 10 seconds standing at your fridge waiting for ur water to fill up — Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) April 19, 2019

Lizzo walking out the booth after recording #CUZILOVEYOU pic.twitter.com/mORagVJLyd — Professional Procrasinator (@CreatyveBooks) April 19, 2019

Lizzo also celebrated her album release on Twitter:

ITS OFFICIAL— #CUZILOVEYOU IS NUMBER 1 IN THE US!!!! IM FLOORED BITCH IM MOPPED BITCH IM SWIFFERED BITCH IM BROOMED pic.twitter.com/D4HOC4xfUg — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 19, 2019

what I REALLY mean when I say I love myself pic.twitter.com/GbJqcV9dQJ — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 20, 2019

Lizzo released her debut album Lizzobangers in 2013 and Big Grrrl Small World in 2015. After signing with Atlantic Records, she released the EP Coconut oil.

Cuz I Love You, released on April 19, is her third studio album.

Lizzo struggled with body image issues while growing up. She now actively advocates for positive body image and self-love. Most of her back-up dancers are plus-size ladies.