Lizzo releases new album, pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle on Jimmy Kimmel show

20th April 2019 8:25 PM ET
Lizzo releases new album Cuz I Love You. Pic credit: Nice Life/Atlantic

Minnesota songwriter, singer, rapper and flutist Lizzo (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson) released her highly anticipated album Cuz I Lov You on Friday, April 19.

She announced the release with an Instagram post which included a photo of herself in the nude:

“3 years have been leading up to this moment right hear… cuz I love… album out. Now,” she wrote.

The album quickly hit no. 1 on the US  iTunes chart after it was released.

Cuz I Love You’s 11 tracks include the singles Juice and Tempo. The tracks are listed below:

1. Cuz I Love you

2. Like A Girl

3. Juice

4. Soulmate

5. Jerome

6. Crybaby

7. Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)

8. Exactly How I Feel (feat. Gucci Mane)

9. Better In Color

10. Heaven Help Me

11. Lingerie

She appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and performed Juice. Her performance was a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, the rapper, songwriter and activist from Los Angeles, California, who was recently shot and killed outside his store, Marathon Clothing in South L.A.

Lizzo performed on the show while sipping juice and having her hair weaved.

Lizzo and her dancers were dressed in tops from from Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing.

After Lizzo released her album, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions:

Lizzo also celebrated her album release on Twitter:

Lizzo released her debut album Lizzobangers in 2013 and Big Grrrl Small World in 2015. After signing with Atlantic Records, she released the EP Coconut oil.

Cuz I Love You, released on April 19, is her third studio album.

Lizzo struggled with body image issues while growing up. She now actively advocates for positive body image and self-love. Most of her back-up dancers are plus-size ladies.

