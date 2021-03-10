Zack Snyder’s Justice League will have an extra chapter

Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Ray Fisher from Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Brothers

It’s less than two weeks until Warner Brothers officially release Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The long-awaited comic book unicorn fans have been demanding to see since the mostly passable Joss Whedon version is on the verge of hitting HBO Max.

The new version is said to be over four hours in length and contains six parts altogether. But according to Zack Snyder, there is more to see.

The question is, how much more exactly?

According to Snyder, about 20 minutes of extra footage is coming out to wrap this superhero epic up in a nice bow.

If viewers did not get a glimpse when it leaked on HBO Max yesterday, here are the details regarding what to expect.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has a Part 7

As reported last week, the six titles for each individual section of Zack Snyder’s Justice League are:

Part 1: Don’t Count On It, Batman

Part 2: The Age of Heroes

Part 3: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son

Part 4: Change Machine

Part 5: All The King’s Horses

Part 6: Something Darker.

But speaking to Grace Randolph at Beyond the Trailer, Snyder gave away the secret that the movie has a seventh section, a 20-minute epilogue titled Part 7: A Father Twice Over.

Here are the details from the Justice League director:

“There is an epilogue that’s called ‘A Father Twice Over’ that, well I guess wasn’t released. The last part is called “Father Twice Over” and that’s, you know, takes you to the end of the movie. That’s the big epilogue. From there to the very end is 20 minutes, plus the credits. There’s actually seven parts, yes.”

From the description, it sounds like this section will play in the same manner as the last section of Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, with a huge epilogue to wrap each narrative.

But one has to admit, even with that movie, the epilogue felt long — and that was just shy of four hours.

What he does not say is what “A Father Twice Over” means or what it will be about.

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League Part 7 about?

Nothing is known about the content of A Father Twice Over, but one has to wonder if Snyder might be trying to wrap up the themes of parenting from Man of Steel with a son finding his place in the world.

It seems like the logical bookend to have it close with Kal-El maybe becoming a father himself — or maybe he and Lois adopt a kid like the Kents did with Kal.

Regardless, all of the mysteries of the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League will invade our eyeballs very soon.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will stream on HBO Max on March 18.