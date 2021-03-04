Zack Snyder’s Justice League releases its six titles

Darkseid in Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros

It is no secret that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be a very long movie.

The running time for Justice League is four hours, which is the running time of one regular superhero movie and an hour longer than an epic film like Avengers: Endgame.

Most people won’t want to sit down and watch a four-hour movie all at once, although the era of binge-watching makes it possible. To make it easier and more digestible for people to watch, Snyder broke it up into sections.

This will still be one full-length mega-movie, but it will have titles for each section and Snyder just announced the six names he chose for his film.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League titles

Zack Snyder took to Twitter to announce each of the names of his epic Justice League movie titles. They are as follows:

Part 1: Don’t Count On It, Batman

Part 2: The Age of Heroes

Part 3: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son

Part 4: Change Machine

Part 5: All The King’s Horses

Part 6: Something Darker

So, looking at the titles, what does it tell us based on the earlier movie and the hints for the new version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

The first title is clearly Batman trying to figure out a way to deal with things. He knows something bad is coming and he wants to try to figure out a way to put the new Justice League team together.

The second title is clearly an allusion to the idea of the heroes coming together. In the original movie, Batman went to get Aquaman and Flash while Wonder Woman went to try to recruit Cyborg. This is probably where the Justice League forms.

The third title could have multiple meanings. We are going to get more of Cyborg’s past. We are going to get the revival of Superman. We are also looking at the Mother Boxes. This could all tie in together.

Change Machine is puzzling, but there will be a tragedy in this movie that was not in the original, dealing with the Mother Boxes and the mechanisms.

The last two titles clearly are where the battle heats up. All The King’s Horses is likely where the big battle starts and Something Darker could either be where Darkseid shows up or it could be the introduction of the Knightmare future Zack Snyder was leading the team to.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League brought his vision back to the movie that Joss Whedon had to finish after Snyder’s daughter died.

Snyder was given millions more to make the movie in exchange for doing it all for no paycheck and to ensure that his vision was realized.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18.