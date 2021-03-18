Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Who is Ryan Choi in DC Comics?

Ryan Choi in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

There was always the news that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was bringing in both Joker and Martian Manhunter, neither of which existed in the theatrical version.

However, there was another Justice League member from the comics that made a big splash in the movie, but there was never any prior indication of who he might be.

This was Ryan Choi, the assistant to Cyborg’s dad at STAR Labs, and the man who went on in DC Comics to become The Atom.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Spoilers follow for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Who is Ryan Choi in Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Ryan Choi is seen numerous times in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, always working alongside Silas Stone.

For much of the movie, Choi is the right-hand man to Dr. Stone, as the two explain what they are doing regarding the study of aliens at STAR Labs to law enforcement officials.

However, in the movie, he got a big promotion after the death of Silas Stone. Choi becomes the Director of Nanotechnology at STAR Labs.

This is kind of a big deal and foreshadows what might be to come for Choi.

In DC Comics, Ryan Choi was a young man from Hong Kong who emigrated to the United States to take over the spot left behind by Ray Palmer, the original Atom.

He knew that Ray had left him a size-changing belt, which he planned to use to study the microscopic world and help create ways to improve modern society.

While Ray Palmer is not in the DCEU, Choi being in charge of nanotech could easily lead to him discovering ways to shrink on his own and eventually become The Atom.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

For fans of the Arrowverse, Ryan Choi exists there as well. He is a scientist and physics professor who helped save the multiverse from the Anti-Monitor as the Paragon of Humanity.

He appeared in the fifth and sixth seasons of The Flash, the eighth season of Arrow and the fifth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Ryan Choi and Supergirl. Pic credit: The CW

Who plays Ryan Choi in Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Zheng Kai plays Ryan Choi in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Kai is a Chinese actor with an extensive list of credits in China. His most notable role before Zack Snyder’s Justice League was in the 2016 action sci-fi movie The Great Wall, starring Matt Damon.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.