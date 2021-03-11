Zack Snyder reveals which Justice League movie is canon moving forward

The Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder has been doing a lot of promoting for his cut of Justice League recently.

While Warner Bros. gave him millions to finish the movie with his cut for a release on HBO Max, and while that movie will almost surely get a lot of eyes on it, don’t expect more.

Snyder was talking to DC Cinematic Cast about his movie and the future of the DCEU. The news isn’t good for Snyder fanatics.

Joss Whedon’s Justice League is canon

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is going to be an interesting movie to watch, but it won’t change anything about the current direction of the DCEU.

According to Snyder, Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut of Justice League is canon moving forward in the DCEU.

“It’ll be an interesting. It’s interesting, sort of in the DCEU, or whatever it’s become, that that trilogy (comprised of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League) sort of insulates itself in some ways it becomes, like, it’s its own thing now,” Snyder exaplained.

However, the Justice League that is not his version that will hit HBO Max next week.

But you know, Warner Bros, is it, that this film, my Justice League, is not canon, right? Canon for Warner Bros. is the Joss Whedon version of Justice League,” Snyder said. “In their mind, that’s canon. And what I’m doing is not.”

While that might make Snyder Cut fanatics mad, Zack Snyder himself said he is fine with that. According to the director, making his version non-canon was the only way he was able to get it done.

“It’s fine to be frustrated by it, I’m frustrated by it,” Snyder said. “The grander, greater concept for the DCEU is on another road… And there’s nothing I can do about that. That is just, it is what it is. It’s not my decision.”

Changes to Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League added Martian Manhunter, which was not in the Joss Whedon version. The movie will also increase the importance of Cyborg, making him the most powerful member of the team.

There are also the Knightmare scenes, that feature Joker and were just played off like dreams for Batman in the theatrical movie.

There are also rumors that a Green Lantern might show up by the end of the movie.

When Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max, it will be interesting to see how it turns out; just don’t expect it to carry on to anything after this release.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18.