Ryan Reynolds confirms he’s not playing Green Lantern in Justice League Snyder Cut

Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern Pic credit: Warner Bros

As the build to Zack Snyder’s special Justice League cut continues, so do the rumors of the movie having some surprises.

A major one grew after reports that the film ends with a shocking last-scene cameo. But one former DCEU actor has made it clear it won’t be him.

In brightest day…

Long before the current DCEU formed, Ryan Reynolds starred in 2011’s Green Lantern.

Based on the iconic DC character, Reynolds played Hal Jordan, a test pilot who gains an alien ring that allows him to turn his thoughts into reality via green energy constructs.

Hal is recruited into the Green Lantern Corps, a league of intergalactic law enforcers to combat the monstrous Parallax.

The film was intended to be the first entry in a trilogy. It ended with Green Lantern Sinestro (Mark Strong) taking on a yellow power ring to set him up as the villain.

The movie was a box office flop and ravaged by both critics and fans. In particular, many singled out the horrible CGI suit Reynolds was given. The bad performance ended any plans for a sequel.

Reynolds himself has turned mocking the movie into a running gag in interviews.

In both of the Deadpool movies, Reynolds, as the titular character, took several shots at the Green Lantern film and his own performance.

Green Lantern shining again?

The cast of Justice League in the Snyder Cut Pic Credit: Warner Bros

When Justice League was promoted in 2017, one of the tag lines was “Unite the Seven.” This seemed odd as there were only six heroes (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg).

This led to speculation that Green Lantern would be the missing seventh character. The movie did feature a flashback sequence where a member of the Green Lantern Corps takes part in an ancient conflict with Darkseid’s forces.

Reynolds sparked discussion when he mentioned in August 2020 that he would have enjoyed taking part in the Snyder Cut. The word of the “surprise cameo” led many to believe it would be Green Lantern and jumping at the idea Reynolds would reprise the role.

However, the actor shot those rumors down with his trademark humor:

It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer. https://t.co/QU4NRVadiz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 22, 2021

The possible surprise

It is possible that Green Lantern does appear, simply not played by Reynolds. The character was a founding member of the JLA so leaving him out of the film would be an odd move.

It may be the cameo is actually the confirmed scene revealing that General Swanwick (Harry Lennix) is really the Martian Manhunter.

There is also the possibility of using a character for a planned DCEU film such as Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam or even Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

The film has been confirmed to restore several characters who were cut from the 2017 version such as Iris West, Ryan Choi aka The Atom, Vulko, and Cyborg’s mother, Elinore Stone.

It will also expand on a scene where Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) breaks Lex Luthor (Jessie Eisenberg) out of prison. Plus, the already epic appearance of Jared Leto as the Joker.

Whether or not Green Lantern is the secret character, it’s for sure that Reynolds is quite happier playing Deadpool than donning the green CGI “suit” again.