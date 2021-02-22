New Jared Leto Joker image from Justice League looks very Christ-like

Jared Leto as Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pic credit: HBO Max.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will finally be released on HBO Max after long-time fan demands for the movie’s release. And now, a new Jared Leto Joker image from the movie is stirring up quite a reaction.

Jared Leto originally appeared in the DC Extended Universe in the Suicide Squad movie directed by David Ayer. The film featured an ensemble cast playing DC Comics’ ragtag group of villains, also known as Task Force X.

The movie is currently getting a soft reboot from director James Gunn titled, The Suicide Squad. The initial movie featured a brand new portrayal of Joker by Jared Leto.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

The new Jared Leto Joker image looks very different

The new Jared Leto Joker image has the comic book villain looking a lot like Jesus Christ. The image shows Leto, in his new Justice League avatar with long hair and a medical outfit, complete with a mask.

The most significant part of the image is the crown of thorns around him, along with a pose that is very reminiscent of Jesus Christ. Whether this is a promotional image or something that factors into the story, isn’t confirmed.

Jared Leto as Joker in Suicide Squad. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad was a more modern take on the character, modeling itself after the New 52 iteration of the character from DC Comics. The character, however, came off as more of an abusive guest appearance to bolster the story arc of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

While the film was successful at the box office, critically, the reception was less than great. Most divisive was the portrayal of Jared Leto’s Joker, many deeming it over the top.

Recently, Zack Snyder confirmed Leto’s addition to his now-completed Justice League version. Leto joined the reshoots that Snyder did for the HBO Max release.

How this Christ-like Joker fits into the new Justice League is unknown

Jared Leto as Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pic credit: HBO Max.

With the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the latest trailer showcased Leto’s Joker in action. Speaking directly to Batman (Ben Affleck), the character looked totally different from his Suicide Squad appearance.

Snyder revealed in interviews to promote the movie, how disappointed he was in a scene in Suicide Squad where the Batman had a cameo but never interacted with his arch-nemesis. Snyder looks to correct that in his new cut of Justice League, with the two characters sharing a scene.

The scene in question is a vision that Batman has of an apocalyptic future, warning him of the arrival of Darkseid (Ray Porter). Joker’s scene looks to be one of warning and ominous contemplation.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Fans will have to wait, when Justice League releases on HBO Max on March 19, to see how the new Jared Leto Joker image fits into the story.