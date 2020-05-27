Tom Cruise space movie joined by Doug Liman, set to take place in outer space with help of NASA, Elon Musk

The Tom Cruise space movie has a director in Doug Liman. It has just been revealed that Liman has signed on to the project that is slated to be filmed in outer space.

The project has a lot of big names attached to it, with Elon Musk, SpaceX, and officials at NASA all on board to help put the film together.

A report from Deadline confirms that Liman is going to be heading to outer space with Cruise. The idea suggests that most of the filming should take place off-Earth.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Tom Cruise and Doug Liman team up again

This won’t be the first time that Liman and Cruise have worked together on a project. Liman served as the director for American Made and Edge of Tomorrow – two films that also starred Cruise.

Liman and Cruise put this idea together and Liman was the one who wrote the first draft of the screenplay. The duo will also be serving as producers on the project, with the film still being made independently.

No movie like this has been made before and there are a lot of secretive aspects about it still. More information should be coming out over the next few days, though.

On Wednesday (May 27), Elon Musk’s two-man SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will be launched, putting America back into space for the first time in almost a decade.

Team is performing additional pre-flight checkouts of Falcon 9, Crew Dragon, and the ground support system ahead of tomorrow’s Demo-2 mission. Weather forecast for launch is 60% favorable. pic.twitter.com/RgzkPfS8LW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 26, 2020

Tom Cruise working on Mission: Impossible 7

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming for the seventh Mission: Impossible movie had to be halted. It means that Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie need to get back to work on that film as soon as possible.

Finishing up the newest Mission: Impossible film also has to be done before Cruise can get started on the Musk project. With all of the positive buzz surrounding both films, it shows that Cruise has still got it in Hollywood.

As for the delay on MI7, it caused Nicholas Hoult to move on to other projects. He will no longer be attached to the movie, which forced the casting director to bring on a new villain.

The name now attached to stand opposite of Tom Cruise is Esai Morales. Recently, Morales has been seen a lot on television, playing parts on NCIS: Los Angeles, Titans, How to Get Awar with Murder, Ozark, and Chicago P.D.

Before all that, though, Morales played Bob Morales in La Bamba, Tony Rodriguez on NYPD Blue, and Beck on Jericho.