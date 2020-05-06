NASA confirms that Tom Cruise is going to shoot a film aboard the International Space Station

NASA confirmed that Tom Cruise is going into space to shoot a film aboard the agency’s International Space Station (ISS).

The ISS is a space station in low orbit around the Earth. It is a joint project involving NASA along with the Russian, Japanese, Canadian, and European space agencies.

NASA spokesperson Jim Bridenstine confirmed on Twitter yesterday the recent reports that the agency is collaborating with Cruise to shoot the film.

Bridenstine said NASA is excited about the project, and they are happy to work with Cruise because of the potential PR benefits.

According to the NASA spokesperson, the agency’s partnership with Cruise could help to inspire a new generation of space scientists and engineers.

— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

The upcoming Cruise movie will be the first shot in space

Deadline reported that Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX embarked on the film project in partnership with NASA.

Details about the upcoming movie are unknown, but fans can expect to see Cruise break new ground in the film industry by being the first actor to shoot a film in outer space.

Military.com reports that the movie is not the next Mission Impossible.

However, it could be Luna Park, a Doug Liman sci-fi adventure film under development. The film follows a “group of renegade space workers [who] venture to the moon to steal an energy source.”

What is the role of Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the film project?

SpaceX has not officially confirmed the company’s involvement in the film project.

The news comes after SpaceX announced in February that it was embarking on a project to use its new Crew Dragon spacecraft to launch four private individuals into orbit in 2021 or 2022.

Based on the company’s announcement in February, it is believed that SpaceX will be responsible for transporting Cruise to the ISS.

Should be a lot of fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Cruise could perform stunts in space

Tom Cruise playing an astronaut in space could be interesting.

The Mission Impossible star is known for performing his own stunts. He hung from the side of a helicopter and the side of a plane in his Mission Impossible film series.

He also performed dangerous stunts on high-rise buildings, such as jumping across rooftops and climbing skyscrapers. He broke an ankle while doing this for Mision Impossible.

Cruise, who is a licensed pilot, also flew jets in Top Gun: Maverick.

Paramount confirmed that Crusie flew “certain aircraft” for the upcoming film. However, he was not allowed to fly U.S. military jets because military law prohibits civilians from operating military equipment.