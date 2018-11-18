NCIS: Los Angeles The Patton Project cast joined by actor Esai Morales

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is joined again by actor Esai Morales for the new episode of the show. Season 10 Episode 8 is called The Patton Project, and it has Deputy Director Ochoa back in the saddle.

Ochoa has been filling in as a pseudo-leader for the NCIA: L.A. team with Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Hetty Lange still missing. The characters are played by Nia Long and Linda Hunt on the show.

The episode preview states that Deputy Director Ochoa has volunteered the team to assist in taking down a terrorist group. The covert operation has Callen concerned for the future of the team. Could there be danger in the water that they can’t come back from?

Sunday, on #NCISLA… Get ready for the most powerful episode of the season. pic.twitter.com/6TFoNR1vnx — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) November 17, 2018

Who is Deputy Director Ochoa on NCIS: Los Angeles?

Actor Esai Morales has been around for years in film and on television. He has done well in his run as NCIS Deputy Director Louis Ochoa on NCIS: Los Angeles, but there are other roles for which he is more recognized.

Recently, Morales was seen on How to Get Away with Murder as Jorge Castillo. Before that, he was Chief Lugo on Chicago P.D. and a recurring guest-star on shows like Magic City, Criminal Minds, 24, and Jericho.

As for the most famous roles Esai Morales has played, they have to be Lt. Tony Rodriguez on NYPD Blue and as Bob Morales (the brother) in the film La Bamba.

Now, the acting talents of Morales are being utilized very well as the likable substitute boss. But will Ochoa put the team on a mission that ends up leading to unseen consequences?

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.