The Suicide Squad stealth-drops a brand new trailer

Cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Pic credit: Warner Bros

It’s no April Fool’s Day joke: The Suicide Squad has a new trailer.

Premiering without warning alongside the theatrical release of Godzilla vs Kong, the new trailer for James Gunn’s reboot of the comic book saga showcases more of the Squad in action with their powers displayed.

The new trailer

The trailer opens with a voiceover from the Thinker (Peter Capaldi), noting how villains need “one last act of rebellion to restore your dignity in its entirety.”

It then moves to the Squad’s set-up as Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tells these super-villains that if they complete and survive the mission, they get time off of their sentences. If they screw up or try to escape, she activates the bombs in their heads.

Besides major players Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), and Bloodsport (Idris Elba), the trailer gives the first look at other Squad members.

These include the self-destructive Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) firing off odd polka dots at enemies; Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior) commanding an army of rats; King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone) ready to eat someone; alien warrior Mongal (Mayling Ng) grabbing a helicopter and Arm Fall-Off Boy whose power is to throw his arms at enemies.

A highlight is Peacemaker noting, “I cherish peace with all my heart and I don’t care how many men, women, and children I have to kill to get it,” which even his fellow Squad members think is nuts.

The action includes Harley Quinn in a red dress firing away with pistols while Bloodsport shows off his teleporting weapons and reminds fans how these are villains forced to do some good.

Although it's April Fool's, the only joke here is on the supervillains who agreed to work for Amanda Waller. Brand new #TheSuicideSquad trailer which dropped last night exclusively in theaters! Meet us in theaters August 6! pic.twitter.com/FwbtANOXEX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2021

The action

The new promo has only a glimpse of Starro, the massive alien monster who had appeared in the first red band trailer.

As this is the “green-band” trailer, many of the curses from the first are absent, but it still emphasizes the insane action as the Squad is sent into a job they’re clearly not meant to survive.

Also showcased is Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang throwing his titular weapons. There are also glimpses of other Squad members such as Javelin and Pete Davidson’s Blackguard, who are no doubt set to be cannon fodder.

The trailer’s release comes as David Ayer is pushing for his original 2016 version of Suicide Squad to have a “Snyder Cut” style release. Numerous reshoots and edits marred that movie and Ayer insists his original version was much better.

While “softer” than the redband trailer, this glimpse is further proof Gunn is about to make the Squad a wildly dark ride that proves it’s good to be the bad guys.

The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and HBO Max August 6.