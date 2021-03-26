The Suicide Squad faces Starro in its wild Red Band trailer

Cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Pic credit: Warner Bros

The Suicide Squad is ready to roll again.

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has released its first red band trailer promising the sequel to the 2016 superhero film will be even crazier than the first time.

This includes clashing with a famous DC monster.

The Suicide Squad

Keeping to the comics’ lore, the Suicide Squad is the code-name for a government project where super-villains are offered clemency in exchange for top-secret (and often illegal) missions.

The logic is that these criminals are ruthless enough to make the missions work and also expendable so the government can disavow their actions if things go wrong.

The project is led by Amanda Waller (Oscar-winner Viola Davis), who may be the most ruthless person involved, dedicated solely to the mission and not caring who dies along the way.

The first film was infamous for undergoing major reshoots that almost totally cut out Jared Leto’s Joker and was derided by critics.

This sequel has returning characters Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), team leader Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman), and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney).

Joining them are Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), the Thinker (Peter Capaldi), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), and the monstrous CGI King Shark.

There are also several low-level DC villains who no doubt will become cannon fodder for this mission.

The new trailer drops plenty of curses and action but is also notable in the Suicide Squad facing long-time DC creature Starro the Conquerer.

Who is Starro?

Starro the Conquerer Pic credit: DC Comics

Starro is iconic in DC Comics as the very first foe for the Justice League of America. In The Brave & the Bold #28 in 1960, Starro is basically a giant alien starfish.

While he may look silly, Starro is a monstrous enemy who can fire off smaller versions of himself which attach themselves to people’s faces. Once they do, that person falls under Starro’s control.

Over the years, Starro has come close to conquering Earth with his powers. He even fought the Avengers in the classic JLA/Avengers miniseries.

While it’s indicated there are others of his species, Starro is usually depicted as one of a kind. One of his “spawns” did end up achieving intelligence to aid the Justice League, calling itself “Jarro.”

The movie has Starro as a massive creature causing havoc (one character openly saying “we have a Kaiju!”) with no signs if it also possesses the mind-control powers.

The Suicide Squad’s new mission

Details are tight on the film’s main plot, with the trailer first showing the Squad capturing a rogue Harley Quinn before engaging on a new mission.

The film openly uses the line “don’t get too attached,” which indicates a few of these villains won’t survive the final mission.

One who will survive is Peacemaker, as John Cena reprises the role in an HBO Max series due in 2022, which could lead to a role in a possible sequel.

As the trailer shows, this new take on the Suicide Squad will ramp up the insane fun and make this the wildest DCEU ride yet.

The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and HBO Max on August 6 2021