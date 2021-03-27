Sylvester Stallone is playing King Shark in The Suicide Squad

Sylvester Stallone as King Shark in The Suicide Squad. Pic credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Sylvester Stallone is playing King Shark in director James Gunn’s upcoming movie The Suicide Squad, a standalone sequel to David Ayer’s superhero film released in 2016.

Stallone revealed on Instagram (see below) that he is voicing the CGI character King Shark shortly after Warner Bros. dropped the first trailer for the highly-anticipated DC superhero movie today.

Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director Gunn also confirmed Stallone’s announcement on Twitter (see tweet below).

The reveal comes following speculation that comedian Steve Agee, who played Outside Dave in the sitcom New Girl, or Taika Waititi, who voiced Korg in Thor: Ragnarok and Endgame, could be voicing the character.

The Suicide Squad lineup

Stallone is playing King Shark, a humanoid villain shark from the DC Comics, alongside Margot Robbie as Harley Queen and Idris Elba as Bloodsport.

Others include John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Flula Borg is playing Javelin while Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) will portray Savant alongside Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2 and Nathan Fillion as T.D.K

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis are reprising their respective roles from the 2016 movie.

The Trailer for The Suicide Squad was released today

The red band (R-rated) trailer for The Suicide Squad was released today as Monsters and Critics reported.

It shows members of The Suicide Squad, described in the caption for the trailer as “a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup,” on a mission “to save the world.”

In one scene, Stallone’s King Shark is shown picking up a man and gobbling him all up.

Later in the trailer, we see the team facing Starro the Conqueror, a monster character from the DC Comics.

The Suicide Squad release date

The highly-anticipated movie is set for theatrical release on HBO on August 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, John Cena is set to reprise his role as Peacemaker in his eponymous spin-off TV series scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in January 2022.

The Suicide Squad plot

Supervillain inmates of the “hellish” Belle Reve penitentiary join the shady government-run Task Force X program under the direction of the ruthless Amanda Waller. They are dropped on the jungle island of Corto Maltese in South America to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi prison/laboratory institution.

“Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.”