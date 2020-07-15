The Old Guard soundtrack: What are the songs in the 2020 movie?

The Old Guard soundtrack has become one of the few aspects of the new movie that is drawing heavy criticism from viewers.

In the film, a group of warriors who seem unable to die is facing their biggest threat yet, as an enemy is attempting to replicate their powers for monetary gain.

While the movie has garnered generally favorable reviews for its entertainment factor, the selection of songs that play through various scenes has not received the same praise.

The Old Guard details and reception

The Old Guard is based on an Image comic book of the same name written by Greg Rucka and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez.

That comic features the story of Andy and her fellow old soldiers who are “trapped in an immortality without explanation.” They use their abilities to help those who hire them for their services, but learn of “fates worse than death.”

The Netflix film adaptation brings that concept to the screen with Charlize Theron in the role of Andy. Other cast members joining Theron include Kiki Layne as Nile Freeman, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, and Chiwetel Elijofor as CIA agent James Copley.

Per Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds an 82 percent out of 100 on the Rotten Tomatometer. The consensus mentions that “director Gina Prince-Bythewood brings a sophisticated vision to the superhero genre.” It also praises the “action sequences led by Charlize Theron.”

Based on the positive reception from critics and many viewers, it has a lot of people hoping for a sequel to the Netflix movie.

Check out Monsters & Critics' review of the film to see further commentary and the official movie trailer below.

What are the songs featured in the 2020 movie?

As mentioned, the songs that Old Guard has in place for the various scenes have been criticized by viewers due to some odd choices.

Composers Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka provide the orchestral score for the film, but other songs are also part of the movie that may be headscratchers.

Early on in the film, the song Keep This Between Us by Krtas Nssa briefly plays before Andy and her associate meet up with Copley.

In another part, Silence by Marshmello and Khalid comes on when Nile is recovering from a gruesome fight and flees the scene.

Frank Ocean’s Godspeed makes a brief appearance for 10 seconds during another scene with Nile.

In addition, The Old Guard soundtrack includes the songs Say Your Prayers by Blithe and Nobody Know by CHAII. There are selections from a number of other artists that may not be widely recognized, including songs by Tony K and Reem.

Some of the Twitter comments refer to the soundtrack as “hella cringe” or say it almost completely ruins the movie. Here are just a few which may capture what other viewers feel about it.

Since not all of the artists and music are widely recognized, or really always played long enough to take in, it’s best to check them out via online stream.

A number of Spotify playlists exist with various music from the film available for streaming, including the one below to listen to the songs.

Time will tell if a sequel arrives for the action/adventure film and if the powers that be behind it learn from their mistakes in term of musical selection.

The Old Guard is currently streaming on Netflix.