The horrid true story behind Netflix’s Woman of the Hour

Netflix’s Woman of the Hour highlights one of the most unsettling chapters in true crime history.

Rodney Alcala, a serial killer who appeared as a contestant on the 1978 TV show The Dating Game.

Directed by and starring Anna Kendrick as Cheryl Bradshaw, the woman who unknowingly chose Alcala, the film uncovers the chilling story behind this notorious murderer.

The film focuses on the dramatic events surrounding The Dating Game, with Anna Kendrick portraying contestant Cheryl Bradshaw.

Daniel Zovatto takes on the role of serial killer Rodney Alcala, while Nicolette Robinson and Tony Hale join the cast in supporting roles.

Together, the actors bring to life this unsettling real-life story of a game show appearance that concealed a far more sinister reality, capturing the tension and dark twists of the true crime that inspired the film.

Rodney Alcala’s criminal activities began long before his appearance on The Dating Game

Rodney Alcala, born in 1943, had a history of violence long before his infamous appearance on television.

Diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder, he had a troubled childhood, served in the U.S. Army, and later attended UCLA and New York University.

Alcala’s criminal activities began in 1968 when he brutally assaulted eight-year-old Tali Shapiro. Although Shapiro survived, Alcala escaped, relocating to New York to evade authorities.

While living under a false identity, Alcala committed numerous crimes, including the 1971 murder of Cornelia Crilley and the 1977 killing of Ellen Hover. His TV appearance in 1978 shocked the nation, as viewers were unaware of his dark past. Though he won the date with Bradshaw, she ultimately declined, sensing something was off.

Alcala’s violent streak continued, with the murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe in 1979 leading to his arrest. Police discovered a storage locker containing hundreds of photographs of unidentified victims; many believed to be additional casualties of his crimes.

Rodney Alcala was sentenced to the death penalty

After multiple trials and overturned convictions, Alcala was finally sentenced to death in 2010 for five murders. Authorities suspect he may have killed over 100 people during his reign of terror.

Despite his conviction, Alcala continued to confess to more crimes. In 2012, he admitted to two additional murders, including Ellen Hover.

He was later implicated in the killing of Christine Ruth Thornton in 2016 but was too ill to stand trial. Alcala died of natural causes in 2021 while on death row.

Netflix’s Woman of the Hour revisits the twisted life of Alcala, spotlighting the terrifying reality that a serial killer could so easily hide in plain sight.

The film explores how Alcala’s charisma and outward charm masked his horrific acts, making him one of the most infamous criminals in U.S. history.

Woman of the Hour is currently streaming on Netflix.