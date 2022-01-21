Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have reportedly been dating for a year: ‘She’s really happy’ reveals a source

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have reportedly been keeping their relationship under wraps and have been for over a year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are officially a couple!

The Noelle co-stars have reportedly been dating for over a year and have managed to keep their relationship totally under wraps until now.

Anna, 36, and Bill, 43, met years ago when the Twilight and Pitch Perfect 3 actress hosted Saturday Night Live in 2014.

The two were reunited for their Christmas flick Noelle five years later but had never been romantically linked as they were always with other people.

A source disclosed exclusively to People magazine that “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year.”

The source added that “they are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Who has Anna Kendrick dated?

Although she does a stellar job at keeping her personal life private, Anna has been connected to a handful of men over the years.

It was rumored she and Jake Gyllenhaal were an item years ago when they were spotted getting cozy with each other, though the rumors were never substantiated.

Anna was officially linked to English director Edgar Wright, a relationship that lasted an impressive four years before fizzling out in 2013.

Anna then moved on to Ben Richardson in 2014 and the pair appeared to have stayed together either until late 2020 or early 2021, with rumors of a split circulating the internet just last January.

What is Bill Hader’s dating history?

Unlike his new girlfriend, Bill’s romantic adventures have been much more public during his time in the spotlight.

Just over a year ago, Bill and The O.C. actress Rachel Bilson stepped out together to make their new relationship official, choosing the 2020 Golden Globes as the place to make their debut.

Despite hope from fans, the couple lasted a mere six months before calling it quits and parting ways.

Rachel had been previously tied to actor Hayden Christensen for more than 10 years and the former couple share a daughter, Briar Rose, now aged 7.

Bill had been married to director Maggie Carey for 12 years before they divorced in 2018. They share three children, daughters Hayley, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah, 12.