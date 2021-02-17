Rian Johnson still working on his Star Wars movie trilogy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director still working on a new trilogy. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

There is a huge disruption in the Force, as the arguments about The Last Jedi continue on, three years after the movie hit theaters.

There is a very vocal group of fans who hate everything about The Last Jedi, especially the changes Johnson made to try to move beyond just the Skywalker Saga to lead the franchise into the future.

There are also a large number of fans who consider The Last Jedi to be among the very best of the Star Wars movies, the closest any movie has come to reaching the brilliance of The Empire Strikes Back.

Those arguments won’t be ending anytime soon because the Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy that Lucasfilm announced in the past is still coming.

Rian Johnson says his Star Wars trilogy is still in the works

The news that Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy was still coming came from a reporter named Sariah Wilson who interviewed the director.

I’m just going to post this now because I can see that I’m going to get a lot of requests – Yes, Rian’s SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. Read More William Shatner schools a Star Wars fan on Luke Skywalker THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT.

Pic credit: ©sariahwilson/Twitter

Of course, there were plenty of people on social media who discounted her comments, but those were solely from the anti-The Last Jedi fanbase who discount everything Johnson says or does based on their feelings about the movie.

Rian Johnson and Star Wars

Rian Johnson did a lot in his Star Wars movie, but what made fans angriest was having Luke Skywalker leave the battle and go into hiding on a faraway planet while Kylo Ren rose to power.

It was the same thing Yoda did after Anakin Skywalker rose to power, but the fans who hated it felt that Luke deserved better.

There are also a large number of fans who hated any new characters added to the story and only wanted the Skywalker Saga to continue, which is what made J.J. Abrams aping of the original movies so well-accepted by them.

Rian Johnson ignored the trolls on Twitter who attacked him and directed Knives Out, which ended up as an Oscar contender.

While Johnson said his Star Wars trilogy is still in active development at Lucasfilm and Disney, there are a lot of Disney+ shows coming to keep Star Wars fans excited.

There will also be two other films coming in the Star Wars world, one by beloved Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and one by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.