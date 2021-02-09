William Shatner schools a Star Wars fan on Luke Skywalker. Pic credit: Dark Horse Comics

William Shatner is one of the best people to talk to when it comes to stories from a land far, far away.

In a conversation on Twitter, Shatner proved that his knowledge goes far beyond just Star Trek as he was able to school a Star Wars fan concerning Luke Skywalker’s history.

It all started when a conversation started to talk about possibly making Captain Kirk bisexual in a future Star Trek spinoff series.

Star Trek vs Star Wars

The conversation about Captain Kirk’s sexuality caused one Star Wars fan to jump up and promote what he thinks is Luke Skywalker’s sexual status.

The Star Wars fan said “Luke was a Jedi. Jedi are like Monks. He spent his life studying the Force. Not relationships.”

One person responded that Luke Skywalker could be gay if that is how the audience interprets his character, even if it was left ambiguous.

Then William Shatner got involved.

“Luke got married in SWs canon so unless Tatooine was repressive & he was hiding it looks like he chose a woman named Mara.”

Now, there is the fact that the Star Wars extended universe was made obsolete thanks to the Disney purchase of Star Wars. Despite this, for many years it was canon and is now considered part of Star Wars Legends.

With that said, Luke Skywalker did get married in an era before the new sequel trilogy, which he did as part of the Jedi Order.

Luke Skywalker marriage

Luke Skywalker married Mara Jade in the Star Wars Extended Universe.

Mara Jade was a Force-sensitive human who worked as an Emperor’s Hand, was a smuggler, and then was a Jedi Master on the Jedi High Council.

Her last order from Palpatine was to kill Luke Skywalker, but she went rogue when he died. She ended up working with Skywalker against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Mara Jade married Luke and devoted her life to the New Jedi Order and became a Master herself.

The couple also had a son that they named Ben Skywalker, in honor of Ob-Wan “Ben” Kenobi.

Mara Jade was eventually killed by Jacen Solo, one of Han and Leah’s children that went on to move to the Dark Side and became Darth Caedus. Jacen went on to torture Ben and almost drove Luke over the edge before his twin sister Jaina finally killed her brother.