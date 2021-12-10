Sony Pictures brings The Daily Bugle to life at NYC pop-up for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel and Liberty Mutual surprised fans with a Spider-Man pop-up in NYC. Pic credit: Sony Pictures

Through a collaborative effort between Sony Pictures Entertainment and insurance company Liberty Mutual, New York City fans were able to visit a surprise pop-up of the iconic fictional newspaper from the Spider-Man universe, The Daily Bugle.

This pop-up claimed its spot at the intersection of 86th Street and Lexington Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

While Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Baton weren’t in attendance, an appearance from Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim was reported by a reliable source.

Fans share their excitment

Chatting with an excited fan, Shane told Monsters and Critics that he discovered the pop-up event and location through the social media platform Twitter. He shared, “I think it’s really cool. I love it when there are promotions like this. It’s great to, you know, get people involved and play into the movie a little bit.”

This die-hard Marvel fan has already obtained his tickets to see the upcoming movie, which debuts exclusively in theaters on December 17. He mentioned that he and his roommate stayed up all night to get opening night tickets before the resellers could swoop the scene.

When asked about the rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shane expressed that now is the time for Marvel to get a little “crazy.” Commenting on the fan conversations which revolve around the possibility of seeing multiple iterations of Spider-Man on the big screen, he said, “There’s enough [evidence] out there, at this point, that some of them got to be [making an appearance].”

He continued, “This new movie is going to be a good way to continue the story and open up a lot of new possibilities. I think that’s very exciting.”

Pic credit: Raven Brunner

Another fan, Uriel, expressed that he hadn’t known of this pop-up before attending as he isn’t on Twitter. He and his wife were on their way to The Metropolitan Museum of Art when they stumbled out of the subway and onto the colorful newsstand.

Uriel has been a Marvel fan since the 90s and believes that each Spider-Man actor brings something special to the screen, however, he noted that Tom Holland’s adaptation brings a fresh wave of naivety to the character.

This latest Spider-Man movie has resonated with him emotionally due to some recent loss. Reflecting on his first viewing of the No Way Home trailer, he said, “I cried because there are some people that I lost in the past year and a half and I wish they could see this. I know that there are people who are not gonna see it and that made me really emotional.”

He continued, “Back in the 90s, you barely could think of a real-life movie that’s this cool. Even the first video games can’t match what you see in that trailer, you know?”

Speaking about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he shared, “I hope that they’re [Marvel] able to execute it. I hope that everybody’s efforts don’t fail. This movie is an artistic expression that we haven’t seen before. We haven’t seen such a massive, storytelling narrative so if they’re able to open that door, I think is gonna leave a mark in history.”

He added, “We will be able to see how cinema was conceived before Marvel came into the picture and how cinema can be expanded. Not just for the pop culture aspect, but for what it can lead to, like, the universal language of hope.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home pop-up details

As mentioned above, Liberty Mutual Insurance teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to tease the premiere of the highly-anticipated film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Through this collaboration, Liberty Mutual launched a real-life Daily Bugle newspaper that teased some details about the upcoming movie. The newspaper is covered in promotional images and small tidbits throughout its multiple pages. It features a black-and-white “wanted’ sketch of Doctor Octopus, a short reflection on the previous Spider-Man movie, a fun crossword puzzle, and much more.

Copies of the iconic Spider-Man newspaper were distributed. Pic credit: Sony Pictures

Giving some insight into this collaboration, Liberty Mutual Chief Marketing Officer Jenna Lebel said, “Spider-Man is a globally recognizable character with a passionate following, and we’re excited to see the engagement and results this partnership will drive for our brand.”

At the “unassuming NYC newsstand” roughly 3,000 limited edition copies of the Daily Bugle issue were up for grabs. Representatives describe these papers as a “perfect replication from the Spider-Man Universe.”

The newspaper issue also features a “Daily Bugle tip-line” that fans can call to report their wacky Spider-Man sightings.

Adding some final insight about the execution of the pop-up, Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management from Sony Entertainment Pictures shared, “Spider-Man: No Way Home has been surrounded by secrets, rumors, and tremendous buzz since production began so it’s quite fitting that a real and limited edition of the Daily Bugle will be distributed from one secret newsstand in New York City.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.