90s animated Spider-Man voice actor returning for Into The Spider-Verse 2

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse was an unexpected smash hit, both critically and commercially. The Oscar-winning animated movie did the unthinkable with a deep roots comic book story that appealed to all kinds of fans.

The movie succeeded by going deep into comics-lore and having a story that traditionally could be seen as ‘too complicated’ for non-comic book audiences. Not to mention a story that had enough emotion, action, and humor to appeal to all ages.

The movie saw Spider-Man from multiple realities come together to fight a common threat. The novelty saw various incarnations of the characters from multiple mediums since his inception come together in one movie.

An exclusive from The Hashtag Show reports that the 90s animated Spider-Man voice actor will appear in the Into The Spider-Verse sequel. While it’s not confirmed, actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is in final talks to join the sequel.

90s animated Spider-Man voice actor reappearing is on-brand.

The report mentions how Barnes will reprise his Spider-Man / Peter Parker role from the 90s animated Spider-Man cartoon. The character will look similar to the show from that era and has a few appearances, including in the finale of the film.

Having a beloved voice actor reprise a previous Spider-Man’s role is not surprising for a movie such as Into The Spider-Verse. One of the movie’s beloved aspects is how it gives homage and pays tribute to the previous iterations.

The first movie also featured a finale that homaged the first-ever animated Spider-Man cartoon from the 60s. Sam Raimi’s live-action Spider-Man got a hilarious mention and cameo as well.

The original Spider-Man animated series

The 90s animated Spider-Man was very important for the time that it aired between 1994 to 1998. At a time before comic book movies became the norm, the series was all comic book fans had.

For an entire generation, the 90s animated Spider-Man was their only exposure to the character. And popularized comic book content, and Spider-Man himself, to a totally new audience.

The series even dove into popular comic book story arcs like the Clone Saga. Albeit, with divisive reaction from fans.

But regardless, the long running nature of the show makes it a seminal work in the history of comic book content. So it makes sense that the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse creators would bring that version of the character back for the sequel.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 releases in theatres on October 7, 2022.