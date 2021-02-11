Tom Holland shoots down Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire cameo rumors

Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Pic credit: Marvel Studios

Spider-Man 3 promises to be a special movie. With potential rumors of the movie dealing with a multiverse story, anticipation is pretty high for the third Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures collaboration.

However, in a new interview, the franchise star apparently lays rest to a lot of those rumors. But also cooling a lot of the parts of the new movie were the most exciting. At least, potentially.

Speaking to Esquire, current Spider-Man, Tom Holland denies Spider-Man 3 rumors. Holland mentions that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will not be a part of the new movie.

The previous two Spider-Man actors reported appearance in the newest movie became a rumor after other casting news broke. Spider-Man 3 reportedly cast Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina in the same roles that they played in the previous two Spider-Man franchises from Sony.

Tom Holland denies Spider-Man 3 rumors of a multiverse movie

Add to this the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch was also confirmed as joining Spider-Man 3 as Dr. Strange. Dr. Strange’s next solo movie, Multiverse Of Madness, is reportedly introducing the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. Pic credit: Sony Pictures.

Combining all of this casting news, fans widely assumed that Spider-Man 3 would be a multiverse movie. So the cameo appearances of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would have been quite the coup for both Marvel Studios and Sony.

But it seems like Tom Holland’s denial of the Spider-Man 3 rumors put these theories to rest. Holland’s insistence relies on the fact that, according to him, it would be “too big of a secret” to be hidden from him.

Although it wouldn’t be the first time. Holland’s excitement and exuberance at being part of the MCU has gotten him in trouble with Marvel Studios before.

Multiverse could still be a possibility

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. Pic credit: Sony Pictures.

Many times, Holland’s over-excitement caused him to spoil many MCU movies’ secrets. So much so that there is a running joke between the MCU cast and fans about how Holland isn’t told anything by Marvel, to prevent spoilers.

Holland himself has also joked about how he previously thought that the funeral scene of Avengers: Endgame was actually a wedding. This was to prevent him from spoiling the entire movie.

So the casting of other Spider-Man stars, confirming a multiverse story, could be kept under wraps by Marvel Studios, even from the franchise star himself. Especially given the widespread implication a multiverse story would have to the larger plans for the future of the MCU.

The yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 movie will release on December 17.