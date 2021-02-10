Rumor: Rege-Jean Page from Netflix’s Bridgerton could be Marvel Studios’ next Black Panther

Black Panther 2 is coming in 2022. Pic credit: Marvel

Black Panther is one of Marvel Studios’ biggest successes to date. However, the recent death of lead Chadwick Boseman left the superhero franchise without its hero.

Marvel Studios already confirmed that the role of T’Challa portrayed by Boseman would not be recast with another actor. However, there is another way to continue the franchise with a different actor.

A new rumor confirms that Rege-Jean Page as Black Panther might be a possibility. Note that the rumor pertains to Page taking over the mantle of Black Panther as a new character, and not recast as T’Challa.

The Bridgerton actor would not be playing the same character as Boseman.

The rumor comes from a relatively lesser-known site, Crazy Days And Nights. The site is known for frequent leaks about actual industry deals. This could be one such news, but until confirmation, this is still a rumor.

The rumor of Rege-Jean Page as Black Panther does specify that Page will not be T’Challa, but instead a brand new character. This works, as the character who is Black Panther does change in the comics, quite frequently.

Rege-Jean Page in Bridgestone. Pic credit: Netflix.

Black Panther was the first black superhero movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie was also important due to its portrayal of a Black society untouched by outside influences.

Rege-Jean Page as Black Panther might play White Tiger character.

Michael B. Jordan in Black Panther. Pic credit: Marvel Studios.

In the comic books, while the character of T’Challa was Black Panther at one point, others have also picked up the mantle of the superhero from time to time. The title of Black Panther is also one that gets passed down over the generations to the current ruler of Wakanda.

T’Challa’s father was the Black Panther before him, played in the movie by John Kani. Given Boseman’s passing, someone else picking up the mantle is the best way to keep the Black Panther franchise going forward.

Other Marvel Comics characters to become Black Panther over the years have been Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan in the movie. Or T’Challa’s sister Shuri, played by Leticia Wright in the MCU. Jordan recently mentioned he would return for the sequel if written well.

The rumor also includes that Page might play Kasper Cole from the comics, a character known as White Tiger, but one who also became Black Panther for a brief while. Given he is already a separate character on his own, it also leaves the door open for someone else to take over the Black Panther after this depiction.

So far, there has been no official word from the studio or any other actors on this rumor.

Black Panther 2 releases on July 8, 2022.