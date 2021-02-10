Black Panther star willing to return to the franchise if Marvel can find the way

Black Panther 2 is coming to theaters in 2022. Pic credit: Marvel

Marvel has already said that they will not recast the role of T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This means the new Black Panther will be a different character.

The biggest rumored character to take on the role is T’Challa’s sister, Shuri. However, there is another actor from the first movie that has said he would be willing to make a return which could shake things up in Wakanda.

Michael B. Jordan willing to return to Black Panther

Black Panther had a Marvel story that featured one of the more sympathetic of supervillains.

While Killmonger was a thief and a murderer, he was also someone who had his father taken from him when his uncle murdered him while Erik was a child. He was left behind on his own, forced to grow up in a system that was not kind.

What Erik Killmonger wanted more than anything was to get revenge for his father’s murder, take back what he felt belonged to him, and burn the world down after it turned its back on him.

In the end, Black Panther won the battle and Killmonger chose to die rather than live in a cage.

There is no word on what Black Panther 2 will be about, especially since the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, but when asked if he would return to the franchise, despite dying in the first movie, Jordan had a poignant answer.

“I can’t say much about that one,” Jordan told Good Morning America when asked about Black Panther 2. “Honestly with the year that we’ve had and the loss of a dear friend, you know, they were figuring out whatever they need to do and what was best for the franchise.

“But, you know they’re family, so if I ever had the opportunity to get back into that franchise I would as well,” he added.

Black Panther 2

When looking at the upcoming Marvel movie release schedule, Black Panther 2 is scheduled for a July 8, 2022 release. That gives Marvel 17 months to shoot, edit, and prepare the movie for its release.

However, there is still no word on what the MCU will do about the loss of T’Challa following Chadwick Boseman’s death.

Director Ryan Coogler, who worked with Michael B. Jordan on both Creed and Black Panther, is back directing Black Panther 2 and will also produce a series for Disney+ about the Kingdom of Wakanda.

Whether or not we will see Killmonger return in Black Panther 2 and who will end up donning the suit of Black Panther will have to wait until the movie is closer to its theatrical release.