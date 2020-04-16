Chadwick Boseman is looking so thin after losing weight and fans are concerned

Chadwick Boseman’s fans are expressing concern about his health after he shared a video in which he looked extremely thin.

The Black Panther star recently shared an Instagram video in which he talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected African American communities.

He also talked about the launch of Operation 42, a coronavirus relief effort spearheaded by Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner Thomas Tull.

Operation 42 is donating $4.2 million to help equip hospitals serving African American communities with personal protective equipment.

“… our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American communities who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fans express concern about Boseman’s health

Although Bosman posted the video to raise awareness about an urgent situation facing African American communities during the coronavirus pandemic, many fans paid little attention to the message.

They were more concerned about the actor’s dramatic weight loss and that he looked thin.

Most of the reactions by Twitter users focussed on Boseman’s health rather than the coronavirus pandemic relief efforts for African American communities.

Several Twitter users said they could hardly recognize him and that he was only a shadow of the ripped character he played in the Black Panther and Avengers movies.

Some fans complained that Boseman appeared to have been so concerned about helping others that he hasn’t been paying attention to himself.

Is Chadwick Boseman ill? His drastic weight loss is worrisome. — Peace (@Oshoks_) April 16, 2020

Ok I just need to ask….. is Chadwick Boseman well. Nothing wrong with being skinny but dude looks emaciated. He reminds me of how Charley Murphy looked in his final days 😔 pic.twitter.com/yE32jKWBpc — Only Here Because Tonya Randall Got Pregnant (@jussojb) April 16, 2020

But some fans suggested that being thin was Boseman’s natural physique and that he only gained weight for his MCU movie roles:

I think Chadwick Boseman is just naturally a skinnier guy and just gains weight for certain roles. Here’s a pic of him from 12/2019. Overall I don’t think he wants his Instagram flooded with comments telling him to eat some food 🥴 pic.twitter.com/maK7UpLiwt — dumb.com (@dumbdotcomm) April 16, 2020

This isn’t the first time fans worried about Boseman’s health

This is not the first time that fans have expressed concern about the Black Panther star.

Fans were shocked when he showed up in the company of Steelers co-owner Thomas Tull at Heinz Field in August 2019 to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers practice.

Many were seeing Boseman in public for the first time since they saw Avengers: Endgame and were shocked about his dramatic weight loss.

Chadwick Boseman, 41, is best known for playing the Marvel Comics superhero Black Panther in the MCU movies, including Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame.

He also played Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get on Up, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.