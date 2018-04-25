Black Panther heroes talk Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War unites the casts of every Marvel movie so far (well, except for Ant-Man but it’s still impressive). Coming hot off the success of Black Panther, that film’s cast is already back saving the world with the Avengers.

Chadwick Boseman, who plays King T’Challa, wants to make sure fans aren’t expecting Black Panther 2, but they will get to see Wakanda in all its glory.

“Avengers: Infinity War is Avengers: Infinity War,” Boseman said. “It’s not Black Panther 1.5 or Black Panther 2 or anything like that. I think we have a strong presence in the movie.”

More importantly to Boseman, it was a chance to let some of the other superheroes play in Wakanda’s turf.

“It was great to have some of these people in Wakanda,” Boseman said. “It is its own movie. It was great to go from what we did with Black Panther and bring some of that into Avengers. It was a relief actually. It’s its own thing.”

Letitia Wright also returns as T’Challa’s sister Suri. It’s only been a few months since Black Panther premiered and already Wright is seeing what an inspiration Suri has been to young girls.

I wish I had a Shuri on TV or in the movies that I could see when I was growing up,” Wright said. “I would’ve stayed in my math classes a little bit longer, but I’m really happy that the film and this character, Shuri has allowed young kids to feel learning is cool.”

Shuri will provide the Avengers with some important Wakandan technology. Even if real girls don’t have vibranium, they can still make a difference.

“They can contribute to the world with science and math and technology and engineering, also young women as well getting pulled into that whole movement,” Wright said. “It’s not just a thing for the guys. It’s also for the young women, older women, anyone to just get into and contribute positively.”

Danai Gurira returns as the warrior Okoye. People already want to see a spinoff movie about all the female warriors of the Marvel universe. Gurira is excited for her sisters too.

“I was just thinking how excited I am about Brie Larson shooting Captain Marvel right now,” Gurira said. “That’s going to be an awesome adventure. The awesome thing that I think is happening and we see happening across the conventions in our industry is seeing women take the helm in various realms.”

Winston Duke also returns as the Jabari tribe leader M’Baku. He had to keep the film’s spoilers a secret. “As you know, I can’t say anything,” Duke said. “It’s going to be a fun adventure. You’re going to enjoy it, that’s all I can tell you.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters Friday.