Rayn Reynolds almost played a different Green Lantern in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern Pic credit: Warner Bros

Ryan Reynolds nearly played Green Lantern again in Justice League.

As part of the push for his special cut of the film airing on HBO Max, Zack Snyder revealed he wanted Ryan Reynolds to play a Green Lantern in the film…just not the same one.

Ryan Reynolds starred as Green Lantern in 2011

Before the current DCEU, Reynolds was cast as Hal Jordan in 2011’s Green Lantern movie. A test pilot, Hal was chosen by an alien to join the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic police force selected for their ability to overcome fear.

Each Lantern possesses a ring that allows them to create solid green energy constructs of anything they want while also being able to fly in space.

Despite hopes it would begin a trilogy, the movie was a huge box office flop and ravaged by fans. Reynolds himself mocks it almost every chance he gets, including in the Deadpool movies.

Zack Snyder thought about having two Green Lanterns

The Green Lantern in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

A major scene in Justice League is a flashback to the ancient war of Earth and Darkseid. Alien Green Lantern Yalan Gur takes part in it before being killed by Darkseid.

Speaking to Wonder Meg, Snyder revealed he had considered adding a second modern-day Lantern to the group who Reynolds would have played. But it wouldn’t have been Hal Jordan.

“The truth is, I didn’t really get [far with that idea]. We never really talked, and there was a time when — and this was a while ago, where … my idea was there was gonna be a Green Lantern in the movie, and I’ll talk more about this in the future,” explained Snyder.

“But there was a Green Lantern in the movie … but then we started to kick around this idea like, ‘Maybe if we brought Ryan in there could be two Green Lanterns in the movie,’ sort of suggest a little bit more of the Corps kind of concept. But anyway, that’s the reality.”

He later added: “And it was a fun game to play with Ryan because he’s up for it. I just think that he’s a great sport and he’s been nothing but [supportive]. He supported the cause for a long time.”

Green Lantern fans wanted Reynolds to play Kyle Rayner?

Having Green Lantern in the League would have made sense as Hal was a founding member, but a different Lantern might have made things more interesting. The most logical candidate for this other Lantern would have been Kyle Rayner.

In a particularly epic storyline, Hal was infected by the alien parasite Parallax, which drove him mad, causing him to destroy the Corps before then sacrificing himself to save Earth.

The sole remaining ring was given, at random, to Kyle, a freelance artist (which was immensely helpful with a ring able to make anything the bearer imagines come to life).

Kyle used the ring for years, including as a key member of the Justice League. And when Hal returned to life and redeemed himself, he and Kyle helped rebuild the Corps.

Kyle would also briefly take on the cosmic powers of Ion and bear the power of the White Lantern.

There had been complaints from comic book purists that Reynolds was a poor choice for the military-minded Hal and that his joking manner would have been a better fit for Kyle.

Kyler Rayner Green Lantern Pic credit: DC Comics

There had been rumors of Reynolds cast in the Snyder Cut, especially after the actor expressed an interest in it.

Pic credit: @VancityReynolds/Twitter

But unfortunately, nothing came of it, and Reynolds himself put a quick end to the reports.

Reynolds live-tweeted watching Green Lantern

However, the actor did have a good time on St. Patrick’s Day by watching Green Lantern for the first time in full and live-tweeting his reactions. Reynolds had long cracked that he “only read the parts of the script I was in” and ended up enjoying the film after all.

Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

He also made a few jokes on how this was the first meeting of him and now-wife Blake Lively but also said he’s still proud of saying the famous Green Lantern oath.

This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad pic.twitter.com/sj5jzWrWUt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

While it’s unlikely Reynolds ever takes on the role of any Lantern again, it’s intriguing to learn how close he came to donning that green uniform again for Snyder.

Justice League the Snyder Cut now streaming on HBO Max.