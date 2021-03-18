Who is the Green Lantern in Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

The Green Lantern in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

There were several rumors that Ryan Reynolds would show up in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as Green Lantern.

Reynolds said it wouldn’t happen, and he was telling the truth.

However, as many fans predicted, a Green Lantern did show up, but he was not who anyone could have guessed.

Spoilers follow for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Did Green Lantern show up in Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

The Green Lantern is one of the original members of the Justice League in DC Comics. That version of the hero is Hal Jordan, an Air Force pilot born on Earth.

Later in the franchise, there were other Green Lanterns from Earth, including John Stewart, Kyle Raynor, Guy Gardner, Simon Baz, and Jessica Cruz.

None of these characters showed up in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, though. There was no modern-day Green Lantern on Earth at all, it seems.

Instead, the appearance of the Green Lantern was the same as the theatrical release of Justice League, except with an extended role.

In the theatrical cut of Justice League, the battle between Darkseid and the combined forces of the Amazons, Atlanteans, humans, gods, and Green Lanterns was played out and showed how these forces defeated Darkseid.

This is not a human Green Lantern, though, but an alien, and Darkseid murders him. This Green Lantern is Yalan Gur.

Who is the Green Lantern in Justice League?

Yalan Gur was considered one of the greatest warriors in the Green Lantern Corps about 2,000 years ago.

His first appearance was in Green Lantern Vol. 3 #19 in 1991. However, in this first appearance, he is shown to have been corrupted over the years.

He interfered in the politics of the worlds he was sent to protect, which was a direct violation of the rules of the Green Lantern Corps. He kept humans in chaos and fear to hold control over them.

He is the reason that the Guardians made Green Lantern’s vulnerable to wood, and he ended up dying when he tried to escape into the atmosphere, his lantern crashing to Earth.

This is the same lantern that Alan Scott, the Golden Age Green Lantern in DC Comics found and used.

His fate in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was much different, as he was heroically battling against Darkseid. Unfortunately, Darkseid ripped off his arm and then stabbed him, killing him.

When Yalan Gur’s ring left his hand to find its next wielder, Darkseid tried unsuccessfully to grab it, and the fate of the Earth’s Green Lantern remained unknown.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.