Netflix releases Army of the Dead viewing numbers, calls it one of its most popular films ever

Dave Bautista standing in the bones of bodies in Army of the Dead. Pic credit: Clay Enos/Netflix

Netflix is often secretive about its viewing numbers, but the total number of people who watched Army of the Dead was so staggering, the streaming giant shouted it out for the world to see.

According to Netflix, 72 million households watched Army of the Dead in its first four weeks.

This is massive.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Army of the Dead viewing numbers

Netflix revealed that “72 million households are betting on dead.”

“ARMY OF THE DEAD has been the #1 film around the world and is projected to be one of Netflix’s most popular films ever in its first 4 weeks,” the official Netflix account tweeted.

72 million households are betting on dead.



ARMY OF THE DEAD has been the #1 film around the world and is projected to be one of Netflix’s most popular films ever in its first 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/85foTPFAny — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 28, 2021

This is on top of the box office numbers. Army of the Dead hit theaters one week before it arrived on Netflix.

While it opened only at Cinemark theaters that first week, it has since moved to other theaters as well, including Harkins Theatres, making it one of Netflix’s biggest crossover releases.

In that first weekend of theatrical release, Army of the Dead made $780,000.

While that doesn’t seem like much, it only released in 430 theaters, while studios release most movies in well over 1,000 theaters. The average of $1,813 per theater is the most in history for a film released in fewer than 1,000 theaters.

Needless to say, Army of the Dead was a massive success.

Netflix’s most popular movies

Netflix said that views from 72 million households for its first four weeks make it one of the most popular films ever on Netflix.

Thanks to the success, Netflix is surely moving forward with Zack Snyder and Army of the Dead.

Army of the Dead features a team of mercenaries hired to go into a quarantined Las Vegas to retrieve a large sum of money from a casino before the government drops a nuclear bomb on the city.

The problem is a creature was accidentally released in Las Vegas and turned everyone there into a zombie follower, and they don’t like intruders.

There is an animated prequel series coming soon and Snyder said he has planned out a massive universe to build around this movie. With these viewing numbers, expect Netflix to announce soon they are all in on Zack Snyder.

However, at the same time, the most popular movies on Netflix have not received sequels, and only one has one in development (Bird Box). The top five movies as of 2020 based on Netflix released numbers are:

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction (99 million)

Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box (89 million)

Mark Wahlberg’s Spenser Confidential (85 million)

Michael Bay’s 6 Underground (83 million)

Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery (83 million).

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead ranks sixth with 72 million, ahead of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (64 million).

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is currently streaming on Netflix and is also still screening in theaters.