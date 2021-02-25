Marvel announces what Blade will be rated and the future of R-rated movies

Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU. Pic credit: Fox

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe guaranteed that Deadpool 3 would remain Rated-R, it opened up the questions about other heroes that live on the dark side of the Marvel Universe.

This includes Blade, a vampire hunter whose story lives solidly on the side of an R-rating.

However, we have some bad news for you.

Marvel’s Blade will not be Rated-R

Kevin Feige was at the TCA event talking about future Marvel plans, including the release date of Loki on Disney+ and news about Spider-Man’s future.

He also talked about the upcoming Blade movie, which Marvel has planned for possibly late in 2022. However, when asked, he said that Blade won’t be Rated-R and will remain Rated PG-13.

“I think we target everything we’re doing for kids and adults, so I think your question is more adult or R-rated,” Feige said. “Other than Deadpool, which has already established itself as a certain genre and a certain rating, that we already said we would not mess with when we started working on Deadpool — which we have.”

“Other than that, we haven’t encountered a story or a storyline or a character’s journey that a PG-13 rating, or the tone, or the ratings we’ve been using up to this point has prevented us [making as a movie.]”

Blade is already expected to be a prestigious Marvel movie. It stars two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter.

“We haven’t been held back by [the rating], Feige said. “We’ve told all the stories that we wanted to with the tonality and the rating we have now.”

Wesley Snipes still not happy

Wesley Snipes wanted to return as Blade. He starred as the vampire hunter in the first three movies.

However, Marvel went with a younger, more prestigious actor for the role, much to the chagrin of Snipes. However, Snipes seems supportive of Ali.

“I don’t have any involvement,” Snipes told UPROXX. “but I support the young artists and I support Marvel in their business decisions. It’s a beautiful thing. I think he’s a heck of a job. He’s got a heck of a job on his hands.”

However, Snipes told the site that he has a movie coming that he calls a Blade-killer.

“We have two things,” Snipes said. “We have one which is a female action franchise. And also what we call our Blade-killer, our Blade on steroids. And we set our character in the world of shape-shifters and a little bit of time travel. But the action is going to be … Well, we did white belt action in Blade. Now we’re going to do black belt action.”

“It’s wonderful what we did, but, brother, we’re so much better than we were then. So much better now than we were then.”