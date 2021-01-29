Jared Leto’s Morbius could crossover with Mahershala Ali’s Blade

Wesley Snipes in Blade. Pic credit: 20th Century Fox

The shared cinematic universe is all the rage right now. So it’s not surprising when almost every superhero adjacent movie has the possibility of crossing over with one another.

Similarly, Jared Leto says that a Morbius and Blade crossover could easily happen. The actor is referring to playing the Marvel Comics character of a vampire in the new Morbius movie from Sony.

Whereas Blade is a character that was originally owned by Fox, featuring in a trilogy of movies played by Wesley Snipes. Now that all Marvel Comics characters from Fox are back in Marvel Studios’ stable, there’s a Blade reboot happening with Mahershala Ali in the lead.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

The Morbius and Blade crossover could potentially see the two vampires from the Marvel Comics world share screen space together. The possibility came up during Leto’s promotions for another upcoming movie, The Little Things.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, when asked, Leto confirmed that he “could see that happening in the future”. This news is sure to excite fans of the ever-expanding shared universe of Marvel Comics characters.

Morbius and Blade crossover could be another Marvel Studios and Sony collaboration

Jared Leto in Morbius. Pic credit: Sony

Currently, Marvel Studios holds the rights to most of the Marvel Comics characters. Even more so after the merger with Fox returned the rights of the entire X-Men character catalog, like the New Mutants.

However, Sony still retains the rights to Spider-Man and its entire ancillary universe of characters. So Morbius is very much a Sony produced movie.

Read More Spider-Man spinoff Morbius gets a scary new release date

There is already confirmation that Morbius is set in the same universe as Tom Holland’s MCU version of Spider-Man. The confirmation came with the appearance of Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Michael Keaton’s appearance in the Morbius trailers, and other easter eggs.

Whereas the new Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali will be a reboot from the Snipes version, presumably set in the MCU. So for the Morbius and Blade crossover to happen, Marvel Studios and Sony would need to reach a similar agreement that allows them to share Spider-Man.

A vampire corner of the MCU / Sony universe?

Wesley Snipes, Jessica Biel and Ryan Reynolds in Blade: Trinity. Pic credit: 20th Century Fox

If Morbius and Blade do a crossover, they will occupy a very specific corner of their respective universes. There is still debate on how Blade will incorporate into the rest of the PG-rated MCU, given Blade movies were traditionally Rated R.

But with Morbius, there may be an opportunity to create a world where these characters coexist. No specific yet on when Blade will release or how it will be a part of the MCU.

Morbius releases in theatres on January 21, 2022.