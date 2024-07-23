Maika Monroe reacts to first Nicolas Cage sighting while filming Longlegs

Longlegs, one of the most anticipated horror films of the year, has quickly surpassed a significant milestone.

Starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, the NEON-distributed film has grossed over $30 million globally within a week of its release.

By Wednesday, the movie reached $25 million domestically and soon after surpassed the $30 million mark.

A week after its theatrical debut, the film boasts $52 million worldwide, reports The Numbers.

Maika Monroe’s performance in Longlegs further cements her status as a scream queen and a horror genre icon.

She recently opened up about her heart-racing encounter with Nicolas Cage on the movie set.

Maika Monroe describes Nicolas Cage’s Longlegs as ‘crazy’

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Monroe recounted her first encounter with Nicolas Cage in character, an experience orchestrated by director Osgood Perkins.

Perkins kept Monroe and Cage apart until a climactic scene, aiming for an authentic reaction.

“The director wanted to keep it very secret because he wanted to wait until there was this big climatic scene where we meet up, and I interrogate him,” she said.

The director wanted to preserve the shock value for a pivotal scene where her character confronts Cage.

The authenticity of Monroe’s reaction is palpable on screen, adding to the film’s chilling atmosphere. Monroe’s description of Cage’s appearance in full makeup and prosthetics as “f**king crazy” resonated with viewers, highlighting the dedication to creating an unsettling experience.

Ahead of its July 12 premiere, Longlegs debuted with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised Osgood Perkins’ vision, the film’s atmospheric tension, and Cage’s transformative performance. Some even called it the scariest film of the year.

This early acclaim set high expectations, and the film’s opening weekend did not disappoint. The film’s Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes stands at 86%, reflecting consistent praise from critics.

While audience reactions have been more mixed, with a current score of 64 percent, the disparity between critical and audience scores suggests that Longlegs is a polarizing film, likely to inspire ongoing discussions among horror enthusiasts.

Maika Monroe’s heartbeat released in Longlegs trailer

The Heartbeat trailer captures this intensity, showing Monroe’s pulse spiking to 170 beats per minute when she first sees Cage in character.

The production team taped a microphone to Monroe’s chest to capture her heartbeat during the scene, adding a visceral layer to the film’s tension.

The Heartbeat trailer quotes the actress saying, “When I walked in and saw Nicolas Cage for the first time as Longlegs, that was a visceral experience I’ll never forget.”

Longlegs’ success marks another high point for Monroe, who continues to solidify her reputation in the horror genre.

Her collaboration with Cage and Perkins has produced a film that is both commercially successful and critically acclaimed, setting a new benchmark for horror films in 2024.

As the film continues to draw audiences, its impact on the genre is likely to be felt for years to come.