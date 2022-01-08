Nicolas Cage expecting baby with 27-year-old wife

Nicolas Cage is about to be a father. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Legendary actor Nicolas Cage, 58, is expecting a baby with his 27-year-old wife Riko Shibata. The private couple wed in February 2021 in a private ceremony. Shibata wore a traditional bridal kimono while Cage rocked a classic suit.

Cage has had a thriving career spanning over four decades. Some of his most popular roles across the genres include Wild At Heart, City of Angels, Vampire Kiss, and Kicka**.

Nicolas Cage and wife are expecting a baby

Not much is known about Cage and Shibata’s status however a source has confirmed to PEOPLE Magazine that the two are expecting their first child together. While this will be Shibata’s first child, the Californian actor has two children from previous relationships.

The couple’s rep kept it short and sweet, telling the outlet, “The parents-to-be are elated!”

Nicolas Cage offers thoughts on Alec Baldwin controversy

In other news, Cage has offered his thoughts on the viral shooting that happened on set of Alec Baldwin’s movie Rust back in October 2021. The accidental shooting resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

During the incident, Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a loaded prop gun which landed in a fatal blow hitting the cinematographer.

Talking to Hollywood Reporter about the qualifications of actors, he said, “You need to know how to fight. You’re going to do fight scenes. You need to know how to ride a motorcycle. You need to know how to use a stick shift and drive sports cars, and you do need to know how to use a gun. You do.”

He continued, “You need to take the time to know what the procedure is. Those are part of the job profiles.”

Refusing to place blame solely on stunt people and other preventative roles on set, Cage announced that overlap should be seen in the positions.

Nicolas Cage photographed by Austin Hargrave for THR pic.twitter.com/3KvfAafsUF — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 5, 2022

“The stunt man and the movie star are two jobs that coexist. Every stunt man needs to be a movie star, and every movie star needs to be a stunt man,” Cage added.

The actor has four major projects premiering in the New Year, including the highly-anticipated comedy action flick The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The movie has an all-star cast including Neil Patrick Harris, Pedro Pascal, and Ike Barinholtz. He wrapped up his 2021 with the award-winning drama Pig.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is expected to premiere on April 22, 2022.