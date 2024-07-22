5 Maika Monroe movies to watch if you loved Longlegs

The new horror sensation Longlegs, starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, has taken the box office by storm in its first week, securing a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Written and directed by Osgood Perkins, the film has garnered rave reviews from critics and fans since its release on July 12.

Longlegs follows the chilling story of an FBI agent, portrayed by Monroe, tasked with tracking down an occultist serial killer responsible for multiple family murders across America.

These heinous acts occur without the killer’s physical presence at the crime scenes.

Initially projected to gross between $7 to $9 million during its opening weekend, Longlegs exceeded expectations by raking in an impressive $10 million on its first day alone, according to Variety.

Sign up to our Movies newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This stellar performance has not only solidified Monroe’s status as a leading actress in horror but also sparked renewed interest in her filmography.

Five Must-Watch Movies Starring Maika Monroe

Maika Monroe’s breakout role in It Follows established her as a modern-day Scream Queen in the horror genre. This modern horror classic features Monroe as Jay, a young woman haunted by a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter. The film’s unique premise and atmospheric tension make it a must-watch for horror fans.

In the thriller, The Guest, Monroe plays Anna Peterson, whose family takes in a charming and mysterious soldier. The film blends suspense, action, and dark humor, showcasing Monroe’s versatility.

In Villians, Monroe stars as Jules, one half of a criminal couple who break into a house, only to discover that the homeowners have sinister secrets. This dark comedy thriller highlights Monroe’s ability to balance horror and humor.

Although Monroe has a supporting role in the psychological thriller Greta, her performance adds to the film’s tension. The story follows a young woman who befriends a lonely widow with disturbing intentions.

Set in the summer of 1991, Monroe plays McKayla in Hot Summer Nights, a rebellious girl who gets involved with a teenager navigating a world of drugs and danger. The film captures a nostalgic, intense summer romance with Monroe at its heart.

Maika Monroe is set to star in the It Follows sequel

The talented actress is poised to make waves with two highly anticipated films, In Cold Light and They Follow, the sequel to the cult classic It Follows.

In an exclusive interview with Elle, she shared her enthusiasm for reprising her role in They Follow. She expressed her excitement and confidence in NEON and director David Robert Mitchell,

Acknowledging the immense pressure from the film’s devoted fanbase, she hinted at unexpected developments for her character, Jay.

“Where you find Jay, it’s not what I expected. It’s really great,” Monroe stated.

Reflecting on the impact of It Follows, Monroe noted its significance for audiences, emphasizing her hope to continue making meaningful films that resonate with fans.