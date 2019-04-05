Mackenzie Davis: Who is the new Terminator Dark Fate star?

Yesterday, a surplus of photos involving Terminator: Dark Fate made their way online thanks to Skydance Media. One showed Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 sporting a gray goatee and looking ready to bust some knee-caps.

Another revealed Mackenzie Davis as the character Grace, channeling her inner Linda Hamilton, rocking a bulletproof vest and sweaty from fighting cybernetic organisms.

Given the aesthetic, one can see the filmmakers are trying to achieve the same female empowerment dynamic that was executed so well with characters like Sarah Connor and Ripley.

But who is Mackenzie Davis and why is she such a great fit for the Terminator franchise? Here is what you need to know about the actress.

Who is Mackenzie Davis from Terminator: Dark Fate?

Mackenzie Davis is a Canadian actress that has made quite a name for herself in the past several years. She made her big screen debut in a small role in the indie-film Smashed which starred Aaron Paul and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

From there, Davis established herself as an indie darling in a few more projects including Bad Turn Worse (formerly known as We Gotta Get Out of This Place), where the Los Angeles Times labeled her as the “breakout” star of the film.

Soon after she was picked up by AMC to star in a recurring role in the extremely underrated series Halt and Catch Fire where she played a computer tech genius recruited to build a replica of an IBM computer.

What makes Mackenzie Davis perfect for Terminator: Dark Fate?

Since making herself a Hollywood presence, Davis has gone forward to create for herself a strong career in the sci-fi genre. One such example is the Black Mirror segment “San Junipero,” arguably the best episode of the entire series.

Furthermore, she starred in some very prominent sci-fi films including The Martian and Blade Runner 2049. So being in a film about robots trying to kill humans is right in her wheelhouse.

Will Terminator: Dark Fate end up being a worthy sequel/reboot? Only time will tell if that becomes true. That said, having a strong lead actress like Mackenzie Davis bodes well for the potential of this new entry.

Terminator: Dark Fate will hit theaters everywhere on November 1, 2019.